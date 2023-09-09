 Skip navigation
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino exits in 5th inning against Brewers with left side injury

  
Published September 8, 2023 09:38 PM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks off the field after getting injured in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino left Friday night’s start against Milwaukee in the fifth inning because of an injury to his left side and will undergo diagnostic testing on Saturday.

After allowing a leadoff single to Brice Turang on a 92 mph fastball, Severino dropped his glove in front of the mound, doubled over in pain and walked around the mound. The 29-year-old was holding his left side near his oblique and replaced by Jhony Brito after being checked out by an athletic trainer and manager Aaron Boone.

Severino averaged 96.1 mph with 29 fastballs, slightly down from his season average of 96.5 mph.

Eligible for free agency after this season, Severino is 4-8 with an 6.65 ERA. He did not make his season debut until May 21 because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle.

Severino is earning $15 million in the option year of contract paying him $55 million over five seasons.

He went 19-8 in 2018 and was picked as an All-Star for the second year in a row but is 13-12 with a 4.47 ERA in 45 starts since. In 2019, he strained a lat muscle and didn’t make his first start until Sept. 17. He made two more starts in the postseason and then had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. Severino returned in September 2021 and made three appearances, then missed two months last season because of right shoulder tightness.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb