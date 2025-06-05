Twins at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 5

Its Thursday, June 5 and the Twins (34-27) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (23-40).

David Festa is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Mitch Spence for Oakland.

The Twins have taken the first three games in the series outscoring the A’s 26-8. Last night they knocked off the A’s, 6-1. Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader each went yard to pace the attack for Minnesota.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Athletics

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 3:35PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: MNNT, NBCSCA

Odds for the Twins at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Twins (-201), Athletics (+166)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: David Festa vs. Mitch Spence

Twins: David Festa (0-0, 1.39 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 vs. White Sox - 4IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 5Ks Athletics: Mitch Spence (1-1, 4.39 ERA)

Last outing: 6/1 at Toronto - 2IP, 0ER, 1H, 0BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Athletics

The Twins have won 3 straight road games, while the Athletics have lost 9 straight overall

The Over is 7-3 in the Athletics’ and the Twins’ last 5 games combined

The Athletics have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 home matchups against the Twins

Tyler Soderstrom has 4 hits in his last 10 games (4-32)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Twins and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Twins and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

