Guardians at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 5

It’s Thursday, June 5, and the Guardians (33-27) are in the Bronx to take on the Yankees (37-23). Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Max Fried for New York.

The AL East-leading Yankees are hoping to bounce back from yesterday’s shutout loss.

The Guardian’s Luis L. Ortiz was dominant through 5.2 innings. He struck out seven batters and didn’t give up a run.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Yankees

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: YES, Guardians TV

Odds for the Guardians at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+217), Yankees (-267)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Max Fried

Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (1-1, 5.28 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 5/31): 4.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Yankees: Max Fried, (7-1, 1.92 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 5/30): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Yankees

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 home series

The Guardians’ last 4 versus the Yankees have stayed under the Total

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.95 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

