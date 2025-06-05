 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Konnor Griffin, Luis Peña, Chase Burns headline first-half storylines
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s 2025 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams
Tennis: French Open
French Open: Italians Errani, Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend, King

Top Clips

haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Konnor Griffin, Luis Peña, Chase Burns headline first-half storylines
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s 2025 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams
Tennis: French Open
French Open: Italians Errani, Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend, King

Top Clips

haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Giants designate struggling LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment, sign Dominic Smith

  
Published June 5, 2025 11:19 AM

SAN FRANCISCO — The struggling San Francisco Giants designated infielder-outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment Wednesday along with catcher Sam Huff.

In addition, San Francisco signed infielder-outfielder Dominic Smith to a one-year major league contract, selected outfielder Daniel Johnson and catcher Andrew Knizner from Triple-A Sacramento while optioning infielder Christian Koss to Sacramento.

Manager Bob Melvin said Monday that with Wade’s struggle to produce his at-bats would likely go to others.

“It was tough,” Melvin said. “Look, LaMonte’s being realistic too when he said, ‘I get it, I haven’t performed very well,’ and I don’t know that at this point in time a little bit of a break and change of scenery won’t be good for him. We wish him the best going forward. I’m shocked if he wasn’t given another opportunity. But based on what has been going on here recently we felt like we needed to make some moves and we did.”

The 31-year-old Wade, who hit a career-high .260 last season and has contributed many timely hits during his four-plus seasons with the Giants, was batting .167 (24 for 144) in 50 games this year. He went 2 for 17 with a double, RBI and three strikeouts during the team’s recent nine-game road trip.

The Giants entered Wednesday night having gone 16 straight games scoring four or fewer runs — their second longest single-season streak since moving to San Francisco in 1958. They did so in 19 consecutive games in 1965.

Buster Posey, San Francisco’s first-year president of baseball operations, called it “a difficult decision” with Wade.

“One of the trickier things for me is there are still guys on the team that I played with. I had a different relationship with them as a player than I do now, but still consider LaMonte a buddy,” Posey said. “So it wasn’t an easy thing to do, but we’ve got to get some offense going.”