 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Konnor Griffin, Luis Peña, Chase Burns headline first-half storylines
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s 2025 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams
Tennis: French Open
French Open: No. 1 Sinner plays Djokovic, defending champ Alcaraz faces Musetti in semis

Top Clips

haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Konnor Griffin, Luis Peña, Chase Burns headline first-half storylines
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s 2025 NFL GM rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams
Tennis: French Open
French Open: No. 1 Sinner plays Djokovic, defending champ Alcaraz faces Musetti in semis

Top Clips

haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

French Open: Italians Errani, Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend, King

  
Published June 5, 2025 11:28 AM

PARIS — Third-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat fourth-seeded Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

It was their second major title together after winning last year’s U.S. Open. For Errani, it was another trophy won at Roland-Garros, after winning Olympic gold in women’s doubles with compatriot Jasmine Paolini last year.

“Let’s see if I will see you next year, let’s hope,” the 38-year-old Errani, who was a 2012 French Open singles runner-up, told the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Townsend was the U.S. Open mixed runner-up last year with Donald Young, and has won two major women’s doubles titles.

She thanked King for playing with her.

“We’re running it back at Wimbledon so we’re going to try it again,” she said.