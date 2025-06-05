Rangers at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 5

It’s Thursday, June 5, and the Rangers (29-33) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (32-29). Jack Leiter is slated to take the mound for Texas against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

The Rays’ hot play continues with another win over the Rangers.

Despite a run in the ninth inning, the Rangers were defeated 5-4. Kumar Rocker had a tough night on the mound. He gave up five earned runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The Rays’ Shane Baz picked up his fifth win of the season. He struck out five batters in 5.0 innings pitched and gave up three runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Rays

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+

Odds for the Rangers at the Rays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+125), Rays (-149)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: Jack Leiter vs. Ryan Pepiot

Rangers: Jack Leiter, (4-2, 3.66 ERA)

Last outing (St. Louis Cardinals, 5/30): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (3-5, 3.21 ERA)

Last outing (Houston Astros, 5/30): 6.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Rays

The Rays have won 3 straight home games

The Under is 38-26-4 for the Rangers’ road games and the Rays’ home games combined this season

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.31 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

