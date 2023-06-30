 Skip navigation
Judge HR, Cole Ks lead Yankees over Giants 5-0 on opening day
Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain, helping the Yankees to an opening day win over the Giants.
    Sergio Romo retires following Monday outing in SF
    Sergio Romo returns home to Giants on minors deal
    Sergio Romo refuses assignment, elects free agency
    Blue Jays designate Sergio Romo for assignment
    Blue Jays officially sign veteran RP Sergio Romo