MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Australian Open - Day 13
An injured Novak Djokovic stops in the Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Alysa Liu tops Prevagen U.S. Championships short program in figure skating comeback
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_mdosu_250123.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State rallies vs. Maryland
Aliu.jpg
Liu leads nationals after emotional short program
oly_fspar_kamoshea_250123.jpg
Kam and O’Shea smash short at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona starting lineup

  
Published January 23, 2025 09:50 PM

BMW will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in the 63rd running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Dries Vanthoor qualified on pole position in the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8, which will start alongside the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06.

The top 12 cars on the starting grid will be from the Grand Touring Prototype category, followed by 12 cars in LMP2, the 15 cars in GTD Pro and the 22 cars in GTD. Click here for information on how to watch the race, which will begin Saturday at 1:30 p.m ET on NBC and Peacock.

Full information below on the Rolex 24 starting lineups (in PDF and photo form):

STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Rolex 24 starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for the speed and stats breakdown

Rolex 24 starting lineup.png
Rolex 24 starting grid by row.png
Rolex 24 starting grid by number.png