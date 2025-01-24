2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona starting lineup

BMW will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in the 63rd running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Dries Vanthoor qualified on pole position in the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8, which will start alongside the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06.

The top 12 cars on the starting grid will be from the Grand Touring Prototype category, followed by 12 cars in LMP2, the 15 cars in GTD Pro and the 22 cars in GTD. Click here for information on how to watch the race, which will begin Saturday at 1:30 p.m ET on NBC and Peacock.

Full information below on the Rolex 24 starting lineups (in PDF and photo form):

STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Rolex 24 starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for the speed and stats breakdown