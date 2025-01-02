How to watch 2025 Dakar Rally: Full schedule, TV and stream information, route, entry list, distance

One of the most unique and challenging events in racing is here.

The Dakar Rally, a 12-stage automotive quest across the vast deserts, rocky mountains and coastal plains of Saudi Arabia, begins Friday, Jan. 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Channel and continues through Friday, Jan. 17. Episodes will be available on-demand on Peacock.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Dakar Rally.

When was the Dakar Rally created?

In 1977, motorcycle racer Thierry Sabine got lost in the Libyan desert during the Abidjan-Nice Rally. The experience captivated him, and he was inspired to share his fascination with the desert to the masses. Thus, the Dakar Rally was born.

The first Dakar Rally took place in 1979, beginning in Paris and concluding in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. A handful of locations have hosted the event since, including South America and Saudi Arabia, who for the sixth-straight year will be home of the Dakar Rally.

This year marks the 47th edition of the rally.

How long is the Dakar Rally?

The race is comprised of 5,000 miles, which includes 3,000 miles in timed specials, throughout Saudi Arabia, the largest country in the Middle East by area. Below is a breakdown of the 12 stages that make up the Dakar Rally.



Date Coverage Fri., Jan. 3 Prologue: Bisha Sat., Jan. 4 Stage 1: Bisha Sun., Jan. 5 Stage 2 (Part 1): Bisha Mon., Jan 6 Stage 2 (Part 2): Bisha Tues., Jan 7 Stage 3: Bisha to Al Henakiyah Weds., Jan 8 Stage 4: Al Henakiyah to Alula Thurs., Jan 9 Stage 5: Alula to Hail Fri., Jan 10 Rest: Hail Sat., Jan 11 Stage 6: Hail to Al Duwadimi Sun., Jan 12 Stage 7: Al Duwadimi Mon., Jan 13 Stage 8: Al Duwadimi to Riyadh Tues., Jan 14 Stage 9: Riyadh to Haradh Weds., Jan 15 Stage 10: Haradh to Shubaytah Thurs., Jan 16 Stage 11: Shubaytah Fri., Jan 17 Stage 12: Shubaytah

What is the route of the 2025 Dakar Rally?

After retrieving their vehicles from the Port of Jeddah, drivers will arrive in Bisha, a city of around 200,000 people in southwest Saudi Arabia, for the start of the race.

The race will traverse through thousands of miles of Saudi Arabian terrain before concluding in the vast, empty deserts of Shubaytah. The full route, which includes stops in Al Henakiyah, Alula, Hail, Al Duwadimi, Riyadh and Haradh, can be found below.

Dakar Rally

Can anyone enter the Dakar Rally?

Any person of any nationality who is over the age of 18 and holds an International FIA/FIM Cross-Country Rally license may apply for entry to the Dakar Rally.

Competitors must also have participated in one FIA/FIM World Championship event or any other event on the FIA/FIM calendar or their national calendar.

The organizer nevertheless reserves the right to refuse entry to any competitor who does not have a minimum of recent experience in competitive racing or the physical capabilities necessary to compete in the Dakar.

Who is participating in the Dakar Rally?

More than 700 competitors from over 70 countries will compete in the rally. Over 400 vehicles will attempt the journey across five different categories of vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, quads, trucks and others.

The U.S. roster is headlined by two-time defending Dakar Rally bike champion Ricky Brabec and Seth Quintero, who holds the record for most stage wins in a single Dakar (12, 2022). Second-year American Sara Price also is looking to build on her impressive rookie performance.

Carlos Sainz is attempting to defend his cars title from a year ago and conquer the Dakar Rally for a fifth time. Other notable racers include five-time cars champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and Dakar’s second-ever female winner, Cristina Gutierrez.

The full list of competitors can be found here.

How to watch the Dakar Rally

When: Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 through Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Where: Saudi Arabia

Time: Nightly coverage goes from 8 p.m. ET until 9 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Channel on Peacock and most streaming platforms

Episodes will be available On Demand on Peacock

How can I access the Dakar Rally on Peacock?

You can watch the Dakar Rally by first subscribing to Peacock.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

