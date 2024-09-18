 Skip navigation
23XI Racing signs Bubba Wallace to contract extension

  
Published September 18, 2024 03:49 PM

23XI Racing announced Wednesday that it has signed Bubba Wallace to a multi-year contract extension.

His contract was to have expired after this season.

The 30-year-old Wallace is in his fourth season with 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Wallace has scored both of his Cup wins with 23XI Racing. He made the playoffs last season, finishing a career-high 10th in the points.

Wallace heads into Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) 19th in the points.