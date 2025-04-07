 Skip navigation
2018 NASCAR championship Truck owner dies in motor vehicle accident

  
Published April 7, 2025 11:09 AM

Shigeaki “Shige” Hattori, whose team won the 2018 NASCAR Craftsman Truck championship, died Saturday following a motor vehicle accident in North Carolina. He was 61.

NASCAR stated Monday morning: “Shigeaki Hattori was a passionate racer and highly successful team owner, but beyond all his team’s statistics – which includes a NASCAR Truck Series championship – Shige was a genuine, beloved member of the garage who worked tirelessly to lift our sport and his people. We are deeply saddened by his tragic passing. NASCAR extends its thoughts and prayers to his family and many friends.”

The Huntersville (North Carolina) Police Department state that its preliminary investigation indicates that Hattori’s vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle. Hattori was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police state that at this time investigators do not believe speed or impairment were contributing factors to the crash on NC Highway 73 about 20 miles north of downtown Charlotte.

Hattori founded Hattori Racing Enterprises in 2008 following his driving career that saw him compete in 33 IndyCar races, including the 2002 and ’03 Indianapolis 500, and 10 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2005.

Hattori’s team competed in the Truck Series in 2013 and 2015-24. His team competed in Xfinity races in 2014-15 and 2019-21.

His Truck team won 14 races in 212 starts. Brett Moffitt won six races with Hattori in 2108 and claimed the series title that season. Austin Hill took over the ride the following season and won eight races from 2019-21, finishing as high as fifth in the points with the team in 2019.

Hattori’s team went winless in 72 Xfinity starts. Hill gave the team its best Xfinity result when he placed fifth at Kansas in October 2020.

Hattori Racing Enterprises issued a statement Monday morning.

“Shige was known for his relentless drive, focus and competitive spirit. Team ownership through (Hattori Racing Enterprises) and Hattori Motorsports had become both his passion and his life’s work. He had a unique gift to constantly inject a light-hearted attitude and one-of-a-kind sense of humor into his race teams that will never be forgotten. We’ll missy dearly. Farewell, Shige.”