A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix Raceway
The Championship 4 is set for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series and a champion in each series will be crowned this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup season comes to a close Sunday on NBC and Peacock. An expanded Countdown to Green begins coverage at 2 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to begin at about 3:30 p.m.
The Xfinity title race will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network. The Craftsman Truck Series championship race will be at 8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.
Here is a look at the four drivers racing for a championship in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
NASCAR Cup Series
Ryan Blaney
Age: 30
Hometown: High Point, North Carolina
Cup championships: 1 (2023)
Crew chief: Jonathan Hassler
Team: Team Penske
2024 wins: 3 (Iowa, Pocono, Martinsville II)
2024 top-five finishes: 11
2024 top-10 finishes: 17
Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2023, ’24)
Outlook: Ryan Blaney won last year’s playoff race at Martinsville to secure a spot in the Championship 4 and then won the title a week later. Can he do it again? He finished fifth at Phoenix in March — placing better than the other three title contenders in that race. He has six consecutive top-five finishes, including three runner-up results, at Phoenix.
Joey Logano
Age: 34
Hometown: Middletown, Connecticut
Cup championships: 2 (2018, 2022)
Crew chief: Paul Wolfe
Team: Team Penske
2024 wins: 3 (Nashville, Atlanta II, Las Vegas II)
2024 top-five finishes: 6
2024 top-10 finishes: 12
Championship 4 appearances: 6 (2014, ’16, ’18, ’20, ’22, ’24)
Outlook: Both of his Cup titles came after he won the opening race in the Round of 8, giving him and his team extra time to prepare for the championship race. Logano won the Round of 8 opener this year. He finished 34th at Phoenix in March after an accident.
Tyler Reddick
Age: 28
Hometown: Corning, California
Cup championships: 0
Crew chief: Billy Scott
Team: 23XI Racing
2024 wins: 3 (Talladega I, Michigan, Homestead)
2024 top-five finishes: 12
2024 top-10 finishes: 20
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2024)
Outlook: The two-time Xfinity Series champion goes for his first Cup crown and looks to deliver the first NASCAR championship for 23XI Racing. Reddick won the regular season title but had struggled in the playoffs before his last-lap win at Homestead. Reddick finished 10th at Phoenix in March but led 68 laps, tied for the most in the race.
William Byron
Age: 26
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Cup championships: 0
Crew chief: Rudy Fugle
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
2024 wins: 3 (Daytona 500, COTA, Martinsville I)
2024 top-five finishes: 12
2024 top-10 finishes: 20
Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2023, ‘24)
Outlook: Byron has not finished worse than sixth in the last six playoff races. His three wins came in the first eight races of the season. He placed 18th at Phoenix in March.
Xfinity Series
Austin Hill
Age: 30
Hometown: Winston, Georgia
Xfinity championships: 0
Crew chief: Andy Street
Team: Richard Childress Racing
2024 wins: 4 (Daytona I, Atlanta I, Atlanta II, Homestead)
2024 top-five finishes: 11
2024 top-10 finishes: 19
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2024)
AJ Allmendinger
Age: 42
Hometown: Los Gatos, California
Xfinity championships: 0
Crew chief: Alex Yontz
Team: Kaulig Racing
2024 wins: 1 (Las Vegas)
2024 top-five finishes: 7
2024 top-10 finishes: 17
Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2021, ‘24)
Cole Custer
Age: 26
Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California
Xfinity championships: 1
Crew chief: Jonathan Toney
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
2024 wins: 2 (Pocono, Bristol)
2024 top-five finishes: 14
2024 top-10 finishes: 22
Championship 4 appearances: 4 (2018, ’19, ’23, ‘24)
Justin Allgaier
Age: 38
Hometown: Riverton, Illinois
Xfinity championships: 0
Crew chief: Jim Pohlman
Team: JR Motorsports
2024 wins: 2 (Darlington, Michigan)
2024 top-five finishes: 9
2024 top-10 finishes: 19
Championship 4 appearances: 7 (2016, ’17, ’19, ’20, ’22, ’23, ‘24)
Craftsman Truck Series
Grant Enfinger
Age: 39
Hometown: Fairhope, Alabama
Truck championships: 0
Crew chief: Jeff Stankiewicz
Team: CR7 Motorsports
2024 wins: 2 (Talladega, Homestead)
2024 top-five finishes: 7
2024 top-10 finishes: 12
Championship 4 appearances: 3 (2020, ’23, ’24)
Christian Eckes
Age: 23
Hometown: Middletown, New York
Truck championships: 0
Crew chief: Charles Denike
Team: McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
2024 wins: 4 (Bristol I, Martinsville I, Nashville, Martinsville II)
2024 top-five finishes: 14
2024 top-10 finishes: 21
Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2024)
Ty Majeski
Age: 29
Hometown: Seymour, Wisconsin
Truck championships: 0
Crew chief: Joe Shear Jr.
Team: ThorSport Racing
2024 wins: 2 (Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond)
2024 top-five finishes: 9
2024 top-10 finishes: 13
Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2022, ‘24)
Corey Heim
Age: 22
Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
Xfinity championships: 0
Crew chief: Scott Zipadelli
Team:TRICON Garage
2024 wins: 6 (COTA, Kansas I, North Wilkesboro, Gateway, Pocono, Kansas II)
2024 top-five finishes: 13
2024 top-10 finishes: 17
Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2023, ‘24)