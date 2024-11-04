A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix Raceway

The Championship 4 is set for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series and a champion in each series will be crowned this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup season comes to a close Sunday on NBC and Peacock. An expanded Countdown to Green begins coverage at 2 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to begin at about 3:30 p.m.

The Xfinity title race will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network. The Craftsman Truck Series championship race will be at 8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.

Here is a look at the four drivers racing for a championship in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney

Age: 30

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Cup championships: 1 (2023)

Crew chief: Jonathan Hassler

Team: Team Penske

2024 wins: 3 (Iowa, Pocono, Martinsville II)

2024 top-five finishes: 11

2024 top-10 finishes: 17

Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2023, ’24)

Outlook: Ryan Blaney won last year’s playoff race at Martinsville to secure a spot in the Championship 4 and then won the title a week later. Can he do it again? He finished fifth at Phoenix in March — placing better than the other three title contenders in that race. He has six consecutive top-five finishes, including three runner-up results, at Phoenix.

Joey Logano

Age: 34

Hometown: Middletown, Connecticut

Cup championships: 2 (2018, 2022)

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe

Team: Team Penske

2024 wins: 3 (Nashville, Atlanta II, Las Vegas II)

2024 top-five finishes: 6

2024 top-10 finishes: 12

Championship 4 appearances: 6 (2014, ’16, ’18, ’20, ’22, ’24)

Outlook: Both of his Cup titles came after he won the opening race in the Round of 8, giving him and his team extra time to prepare for the championship race. Logano won the Round of 8 opener this year. He finished 34th at Phoenix in March after an accident.

Tyler Reddick

Age: 28

Hometown: Corning, California

Cup championships: 0

Crew chief: Billy Scott

Team: 23XI Racing

2024 wins: 3 (Talladega I, Michigan, Homestead)

2024 top-five finishes: 12

2024 top-10 finishes: 20

Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2024)

Outlook: The two-time Xfinity Series champion goes for his first Cup crown and looks to deliver the first NASCAR championship for 23XI Racing. Reddick won the regular season title but had struggled in the playoffs before his last-lap win at Homestead. Reddick finished 10th at Phoenix in March but led 68 laps, tied for the most in the race.

William Byron

Age: 26

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Cup championships: 0

Crew chief: Rudy Fugle

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

2024 wins: 3 (Daytona 500, COTA, Martinsville I)

2024 top-five finishes: 12

2024 top-10 finishes: 20

Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2023, ‘24)

Outlook: Byron has not finished worse than sixth in the last six playoff races. His three wins came in the first eight races of the season. He placed 18th at Phoenix in March.

Xfinity Series

Austin Hill

Age: 30

Hometown: Winston, Georgia

Xfinity championships: 0

Crew chief: Andy Street

Team: Richard Childress Racing

2024 wins: 4 (Daytona I, Atlanta I, Atlanta II, Homestead)

2024 top-five finishes: 11

2024 top-10 finishes: 19

Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2024)

AJ Allmendinger

Age: 42

Hometown: Los Gatos, California

Xfinity championships: 0

Crew chief: Alex Yontz

Team: Kaulig Racing

2024 wins: 1 (Las Vegas)

2024 top-five finishes: 7

2024 top-10 finishes: 17

Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2021, ‘24)

Cole Custer

Age: 26

Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California

Xfinity championships: 1

Crew chief: Jonathan Toney

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

2024 wins: 2 (Pocono, Bristol)

2024 top-five finishes: 14

2024 top-10 finishes: 22

Championship 4 appearances: 4 (2018, ’19, ’23, ‘24)

Justin Allgaier

Age: 38

Hometown: Riverton, Illinois

Xfinity championships: 0

Crew chief: Jim Pohlman

Team: JR Motorsports

2024 wins: 2 (Darlington, Michigan)

2024 top-five finishes: 9

2024 top-10 finishes: 19

Championship 4 appearances: 7 (2016, ’17, ’19, ’20, ’22, ’23, ‘24)

Craftsman Truck Series

Grant Enfinger

Age: 39

Hometown: Fairhope, Alabama

Truck championships: 0

Crew chief: Jeff Stankiewicz

Team: CR7 Motorsports

2024 wins: 2 (Talladega, Homestead)

2024 top-five finishes: 7

2024 top-10 finishes: 12

Championship 4 appearances: 3 (2020, ’23, ’24)

Christian Eckes

Age: 23

Hometown: Middletown, New York

Truck championships: 0

Crew chief: Charles Denike

Team: McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

2024 wins: 4 (Bristol I, Martinsville I, Nashville, Martinsville II)

2024 top-five finishes: 14

2024 top-10 finishes: 21

Championship 4 appearances: 1 (2024)

Ty Majeski

Age: 29

Hometown: Seymour, Wisconsin

Truck championships: 0

Crew chief: Joe Shear Jr.

Team: ThorSport Racing

2024 wins: 2 (Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond)

2024 top-five finishes: 9

2024 top-10 finishes: 13

Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2022, ‘24)

Corey Heim

Age: 22

Hometown: Marietta, Georgia

Xfinity championships: 0

Crew chief: Scott Zipadelli

Team:TRICON Garage

2024 wins: 6 (COTA, Kansas I, North Wilkesboro, Gateway, Pocono, Kansas II)

2024 top-five finishes: 13

2024 top-10 finishes: 17

Championship 4 appearances: 2 (2023, ‘24)

