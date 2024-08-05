Christopher Bell to be without crew chief Adam Stevens for next few weeks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/nl0kgpuhdqfpamagoggu
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will have fight to keep Deuce Knight’s pledge
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Roczen change
Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cody Bellinger
Twins vs. Cubs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
nbc_ffhh_olympics_240805.jpg
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/nl0kgpuhdqfpamagoggu
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will have fight to keep Deuce Knight’s pledge
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Roczen change
Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cody Bellinger
Twins vs. Cubs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
nbc_ffhh_olympics_240805.jpg
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christopher Bell to be without crew chief Adam Stevens for next few weeks

  
Published August 5, 2024 05:26 PM

Crew chief Adam Stevens will miss the next “few weeks” after needing surgery on both knees due to an injury suffered during the Olympic break, Joe Gibbs Racing stated Monday.

Stevens has led Christopher Bell to three victories this season. Bell has a series-high nine stage wins and is eighth in the points heading into Sunday’s race at Richmond (6 p.m. ET on USA).

The team stated that Stevens suffered a double knee injury while on vacation with his family. He has undergone surgery to repair both knees and will work remotely for a few weeks.

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Remaining 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule and broadcast info
The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series will resume racing in August after the Olympic break.

The team stated that car chief Chris Sherwood will assume at-track crew chief duties for the No. 20 team. Stevens will work in the command center on race weekends at Joe Gibbs Racing until he is able to return to the track.

“I hate that I won’t be at the track for a few weeks, but I will be fully engaged remotely,” Stevens said in a statement from the team. “I am very thankful for the depth and strength of this 20 team and don’t anticipate my physical absence having any effect on our performance. The surgery went well, and I will be back at the track in a few weeks.”