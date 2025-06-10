Athletics at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 10

It’s Tuesday, June 10, and the Athletics (26-42) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (31-34). Mitch Spence is slated to take the mound for the Athletics against José Soriano for Los Angeles.

Yusei Kikuchi picked up his second win of the season in a spectacular outing. He went 7.1 shutout innings, striking out five batters and only giving up one hit. Last night was easily his best outing since the beginning of May. It was the first time since the start of last month that he walked fewer than two batters.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Angels

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network West, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Angels

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+146), Angels (-174)

Spread: Angels -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Angels

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Mitch Spence vs. José Soriano

Athletics: Mitch Spence, (2-1, 4.09 ERA)

Last outing (Minnesota Twins, 6/5): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Angels: José Soriano, (4-5, 4.11 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 6/4): 3.2 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Angels

Betting the Angels on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 107% return on investment

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Athletics and the Angels have gone over the Total

The Angels have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.65 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Athletics and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Angels on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: