Cup results, points after Michigan as Denny Hamlin takes third win of 2025

  
Published June 8, 2025 06:00 PM

Denny Hamlin led only twice for five laps at Michigan International Speedway, but the final four were the ones that mattered as he earned his third victory of the 2025 season and 57th of his career.

Hamlin, who also scored consecutive victories at Martinsville and Darlington, is tied with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell for the NASCAR Cup Series victory lead this season.

MORE: Click here for Michigan results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes

It’s Hamlin’s ninth season with at least three victories, and he became the 18th driver with at least three wins at Michigan (his 11th track with at least three Cup wins). At 5,104 days since his June 19, 2011 win at the 2-mile oval, Hamlin achieved has the the longest gap between wins at a track since Kyle Busch won at Talladega in 2023 (his first win there since 2008, a stretch of 5,474 days.

Joe Gibbs Racing got its first win at Michigan since August 2015 with Matt Kenseth. The team has six wins this season between Bell and Hamlin.

Despite running out of fuel and finishing 28th, William Byron still leads the regular-season standings by 41 points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

