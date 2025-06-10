Mariners at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10

It’s Tuesday, June 10, and the Mariners (33-32) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (32-34). Logan Evans is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks held serve in Game 1 of the series, winning 8-4. Josh Naylor came up big for Arizona, going 3-5, scoring two runs, and bringing in five batters.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, ROOTNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mariners at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-113), Diamondbacks (-106)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Logan Evans vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Mariners: Logan Evans, (3-1, 2.83 ERA)

Last outing (Washington Nationals, 5/27): 8.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, (7-4, 5.51 ERA)

Last outing (Atlanta Braves, 6/5): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams

The Over is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last 5 home games

The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in 16 of their last 19 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: