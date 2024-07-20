Cole Custer returning to NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 to drive No. 41 Haas Factory Team car

INDIANAPOLIS — Cole Custer will return to the Cup Series next season and drive for Haas Factory Team, the organization announced Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 26-year-old Custer will pilot the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with sponsorship from Haas Automation and HaasTooling.com in 2025. Haas Racing Team also announced that it will have a technical alliance with RFK Racing and receive additional support from Ford Performance. The team will carry over the charter from the 41 SHR car.

“I think we can do some really special things with the resources that we have as a team and we’re ready to get to work,” Custer said Saturday.

Said Joe Custer, president of Haas Factory Team and Cole’s father: “People-wise, human capital, I’m happy to say we’re well on the way there to putting together the team capable of competing for wins, and we’re focused on everything related to human capital, from the pit crew to engineering resources. We’re there for next year prepared. So we won’t have any excuses going into next year. We’ve got the driver, we’ve got the team, we’ve got the relationship, we’ve got the (manufacturer). We’re all set.”

Gene Haas, founder and president of Haas Automation and the owner of Haas Factory Team, said in a statement: “Cole has represented Haas Automation for more than half his life and he’s delivered results every step of the way. He just wins, and he’s proven that repeatedly.

“On his way to winning the Xfinity Series championship last year, Cole really carved out an identity for himself, on the track and off. He brings home trophies and he races people clean. He’s earned a lot of respect from his peers, and he’s a genuine personality whose hard work resonates with our customers.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is tough, but Cole is coming back wiser and tougher. We’re very happy to have him in our colors and in our racecar.”

Stewart-Haas Racing will cease operations after this season, but Haas will keep a charter and maintain a Cup team, along with having two Xfinity teams in 2025.

Custer is the reigning Xfinity Series champion. He competed in the Cup Series from 2020-22 for Stewart-Haas Racing. Custer won once in that series, taking the checkered flag in the 2020 Cup race at Kentucky Speedway. He has made 117 Cup starts.

With Custer’s plans set, four of the six Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have announced what they’ll be doing next season.

Chase Briscoe will take over the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing for Martin Truex Jr., who is in his final full-time Cup season. Josh Berry will replace Harrison Burton in the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing. Noah Gragson will join Front Row Motorsports.

Ryan Preece and Xfinity driver Riley Herbst have yet to announce their plans for next season.

