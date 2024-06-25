 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

12414170.jpg
2025 All-American Zion Grady Pledges to Ohio State University
11268510.jpg
2025 All-American Donovan Johnson Commits to Michigan
NFL: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
nbc_nas_r22stage2_240625.jpg
Inside Logano’s race team at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

12414170.jpg
2025 All-American Zion Grady Pledges to Ohio State University
11268510.jpg
2025 All-American Donovan Johnson Commits to Michigan
NFL: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
nbc_nas_r22stage2_240625.jpg
Inside Logano’s race team at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Gibbs Racing tabs Chase Briscoe for No. 19 car starting next season

  
Published June 25, 2024 01:32 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 19 Cup car for Joe Gibbs Racing next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Bass Pro Shops will remain a sponsor of the team. James Small will remain the team’s crew chief.

Briscoe takes over for Martin Truex Jr., who announced earlier this month that he will not race full-time in Cup beyond this season.

Christopher Bell, who accidentally let it out who the driver would be last weekend, made the official announcement at the team’s race shop.

The 29-year-old Briscoe is in his fourth Cup season. He became available when Stewart-Haas Racing announced earlier this month that it will cease operations at the end of this season.

Briscoe is the first of the four current SHR drivers to announce a new ride for next season.

Briscoe said the ride with JGR happened within days of SHR’s announcement.

By joining Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development, Briscoe will end an eight-year affiliation with Ford Performance through Trucks, Xfinity and Cup.