Martin Truex Jr. will not race full-time in 2025 in NASCAR Cup Series

NEWTON, Iowa — A fisherman’s son, who followed his dad into racing and undoubtedly will be selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame one day, Martin Truex Jr. announced Friday that he will not race full-time after this season.

“I will not be back full-time next year,” Truex said Friday at Iowa Speedway in a room that included teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs. “Its been a hell of a ride.”

Said car owner Joe Gibbs: “I did everything I could to keep it going.”

As for why, Truex said: “It felt like the right time for me. I thought about it a lot the past few seasons. Waited for that feeling in my mind to be positive.”

Truex said he has known for a few weeks that this would be his final full-time Cup season.

Truex hinted at the possibility of running in Xfinity races when he gets the itch to do so.

“He’ll be setting his own schedule and doing whatever he wants to do,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said that Truex would be an ambassador for the team next year and hinted about maybe getting Truex in some type of car in the future.

Truex won the 2017 Cup championship and finished second in points in 2018 and 2019 concluding a three-year stretch that saw him win 19 of 108 points races (17.5%) with Cole Pearn as his crew chief at Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex finished in the top 10 in 65.7% of those races in that three-year stretch.

Truex also finished second in the points in 2021. He enters this weekend’s inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway with 34 series wins. Sunday night’s race (7 p.m. ET on USA Network) will be his 665th consecutive in the series. He passed Jimmie Johnson last weekend for sixth on the all-time list.

He was known for dominating wins, including leading 392 of 400 laps when he won the 2016 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex, who turns 44 on June 29, ran his first full-time season in NASCAR in 2004, winning the championship in what is now the Xfinity Series as a rookie. He was driving for Chance 2 Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Teresa Earnhardt. Truex followed that championship by winning the crown the following season. He never ran full-time in Xfinity again.

He has been in Cup since 2006.

Gibbs declined to say what the team will do to replace Truex in the No. 19 car beyond this season, rather focusing on Truex’s announcement

“We’re still working on all that,” Gibbs said.

