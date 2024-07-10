Front Row Motorsports signs Noah Gragson

CONCORD, N.C. — Noah Gragson will join Front Row Motorsports next year, becoming the third driver from Stewart-Haas Racing to announce a new ride for 2025.

“It’s a a big day for Front Row,” said general manager Jerry Freeze.

Gragson, who turns 26 on Monday, will join 24-year-old Todd Gilliland at Front Row Motorsports. A third driver has yet to be announced for the team.

“It’s definitely exciting times,” Gragson said Wednesday.

Front Row Motorsports will announce a crew chief, the car number, and partners for Gragson later this season.

Stewart-Haas Racing will close its shop after this season. Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing next season in place of Martin Truex Jr., who will no longer run full-time in the series. Josh Berry will move to Wood Brothers racing next year and drive the No. 21 car. Ryan Preece has yet to announce where he’ll race next season.

This will be Gragson’s third team in three years. He drove 21 races with Legacy Motor Club in 2022 before parting ways. He is in his first season at Stewart-Haas Racing this year.

While Gragson’s Cup career has yet to get untracked — he has seven top 10s in 59 series starts — he showed his talent in the Xfinity Series. He won 13 races in that series and finished second in the points in 2022.

Front Row Motorsports is going through an expansion. The team purchased one of the Stewart-Haas Racing charters for next season, making Front Row a three-car team in 2025. The organization is looking to fill two seats for next year with Michael McDowell moving to Spire Motorsports.

