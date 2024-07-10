 Skip navigation
2023 NWSL Championship - Skills Challenge
A Heart for Soccer, A Mission for Medicine: Nigerian Footballer Michelle Alozie’s Journey to Paris
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Wander Franco
Rays shortstop Wander Franco is formally charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_bradleycaptain_240710.jpg
Picking Bradley as Ryder Cup captain carries risk
nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardpraceintv_240710.jpg
Vingegaard reflects on ‘emotional’ Stage 11 win
TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 11 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Front Row Motorsports signs Noah Gragson

  
Published July 10, 2024 01:01 PM

CONCORD, N.C. — Noah Gragson will join Front Row Motorsports next year, becoming the third driver from Stewart-Haas Racing to announce a new ride for 2025.

“It’s a a big day for Front Row,” said general manager Jerry Freeze.

Gragson, who turns 26 on Monday, will join 24-year-old Todd Gilliland at Front Row Motorsports. A third driver has yet to be announced for the team.

“It’s definitely exciting times,” Gragson said Wednesday.

Front Row Motorsports will announce a crew chief, the car number, and partners for Gragson later this season.

Stewart-Haas Racing will close its shop after this season. Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing next season in place of Martin Truex Jr., who will no longer run full-time in the series. Josh Berry will move to Wood Brothers racing next year and drive the No. 21 car. Ryan Preece has yet to announce where he’ll race next season.

This will be Gragson’s third team in three years. He drove 21 races with Legacy Motor Club in 2022 before parting ways. He is in his first season at Stewart-Haas Racing this year.

While Gragson’s Cup career has yet to get untracked — he has seven top 10s in 59 series starts — he showed his talent in the Xfinity Series. He won 13 races in that series and finished second in the points in 2022.

Front Row Motorsports is going through an expansion. The team purchased one of the Stewart-Haas Racing charters for next season, making Front Row a three-car team in 2025. The organization is looking to fill two seats for next year with Michael McDowell moving to Spire Motorsports.