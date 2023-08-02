Corey LaJoie to remain at Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension that will keep LaJoie in the No. 7 car, the team announced Wednesday.

“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson in a statement. “He is part of the fabric of this race team so it’s hard to put into words what his commitment means to T.J. (co-owner T.J. Puchyr) and I.

“He made a very thoughtful and deliberate decision to return to Spire Motorsports. He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”

LaJoie has been with the team since 2021.

“When Jeff, TJ and I sat at the conference table three years ago, with a whiteboard and vision to build a competitive race team, I was excited for the challenge,” said LaJoie in a statement from the team.

“Since that meeting, I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come. We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”