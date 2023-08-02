 Skip navigation
Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry's potential 2023 'Ride or Die' options
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women's golf fashion

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Corey LaJoie to remain at Spire Motorsports

  
Published August 2, 2023 03:44 PM

Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension that will keep LaJoie in the No. 7 car, the team announced Wednesday.

“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson in a statement. “He is part of the fabric of this race team so it’s hard to put into words what his commitment means to T.J. (co-owner T.J. Puchyr) and I.

“He made a very thoughtful and deliberate decision to return to Spire Motorsports. He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”

LaJoie has been with the team since 2021.

“When Jeff, TJ and I sat at the conference table three years ago, with a whiteboard and vision to build a competitive race team, I was excited for the challenge,” said LaJoie in a statement from the team.

“Since that meeting, I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come. We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”