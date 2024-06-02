IndyCar Detroit live updates: Colton Herta starts on pole as tempers simmer; ‘Can’t be much worse than it is’

Colton Herta is making no apologies about starting first in an NTT IndyCar Series race for the first time in nearly a year. And the Andretti Global star is accepting no apology from Santino Ferrucci, either.

After a disappointing 23rd in the 108th Indy 500, Herta qualified first for Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (noon ET, NBC and Peacock). It’s the 12th career pole position for the No. 26 Dallara-Honda driver but his first since July 2023 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Herta edged defending series champion Alex Palou on the nine-turn, 1.7-mile street course that will play host to IndyCar for the second consecutive year. The new downtown layout produced a caution-plagued race last season.

It already has been a contentious weekend in Detroit for the IndyCar paddock, which is in a grueling stretch of seven race weekends over an eight-week period. Santino Ferrucci was angry at the Andretti duo of Herta and Kyle Kirkwood, whom Ferrucci shoved when he approached for a conversation.

Ferrucci later apologized to Herta and Kirkwood in an interview during the Peacock qualifying broadcast. But Herta had no reaction to the apology.

Asked by NBC Sports’ Marty Snider during a prerace interview Sunday about where things stood, Herta said, “Can’t be much worse than it already is.”

In a separate interview, Ferrucci said he had smoothed things out with Kirkwood, whom he’s raced for nearly 20 years dating to go-karts.

“Man, we’re all good,” Ferrucci said. “I went over to their tent after things settled down. Me and Kyle texted, so we’re good. We’ve known each other a long time. Lot of respect for both those guys. I’d say we’re good to race clean and hard.

“It’s hard to ruin a friendship that you’ve had since you were 6 or 7 years old over a little bit of miscommunication on track”

Follow along here for live updates during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

