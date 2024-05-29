Helio Castroneves will replace Tom Blomqvist for IndyCar races in Detroit, Road America

Struggling IndyCar rookie Tom Blomqvist will be replaced by veteran Helio Castroneves in Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 66 Dallara-Honda for the next two weeks at Detroit and Road America.

In a release late Wednesday afternoon, the team said Blomqvist had “mutually agreed” to step out of the car starting with this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Blomqvist has a best finish of 15th in five starts this season. In his oval debut this past Sunday, he crashed on the first lap of the 108th Indy 500 and took out 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Blomqvist, who is driving the No. 31 Cadillac in IMSA endurance races this year, will remain with MSR.

“It is fair to say that the last couple of days have been some of the hardest in my career,” Blomqvist said in a release. “Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being a part of the MSR family and together we have enjoyed some amazing successes and victories. I am looking forward to remaining part of the MSR family and contributing to the MSR vision as we chase down further successes in the future.”

After Simon Pagenaud’s injury at Mid-Ohio last July, Blomqvist made his debut at Toronto (25th) and also raced for MSR at Portland (24th) and Laguna Seca (26th) in preparation for a full-time move to IndyCar this season.

The sports car star had been open about initially feeling “so lost” as he adapted to the physicality of a car without the power steering he had in IMSA.

Blomqvist scored consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona victories with MSR in 2022-23 (which shut down its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team after last season).

“Making this decision was by far the hardest one we have had to make,” MSR co-owner Mike Shank said in a release. “Tom is 100% still a part of the MSR family and will remain a part of the team for the rest of the season. The decision was not made lightly and after much discussion with Tom, and with back-to-back races coming up, we have decided to have Helio drive in Detroit and at Road America.”