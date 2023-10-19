 Skip navigation
Tom Blomqvist will join Cadillac as endurance driver for No. 31 Whelen Action Express

  
Published October 19, 2023 08:00 AM
Blomqvist Cadillac.jpg

Tom Blomqvist will become an endurance driver for Cadillac next season (Richard Dole/IMSA).

Tom Blomqvist will remain in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next season, joining Cadillac Racing as an endurance driver.

He will be teamed with Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken in the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, starting at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“We’re thrilled that Tom is going to join our team for the IMSA endurance events,” Action Express team manager Gary Nelson said in a release. “We feel that with his experience and recent successes, it’s a natural fit for Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani. We’re looking forward to getting in some work this winter so we can hit the ground running when we get to Daytona.”

The No. 31 just won its second IMSA premier prototype category championship in three seasons, capturing the inaugural Grand Touring Prototype hybrid division.

Tom Blomqvist headshot.jpg

Cadillac Racing

Blomqvist is moving to a full-time Dallara-Honda ride in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2024 with Meyer Shank Racing, which has put its sports car program on hiatus after winning the Rolex 24 the past two seasons with Acura lineups that included Blomqvist.

MSR closed the 2023 season by winning the Petit Le Mans — one of five victories in 30 IMSA starts for Blmoqvist.

“After another great season with Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it is an honor to be joining Action Express Racing and Cadillac for the endurance rounds of the 2024 campaign,” Blomqvist said.

“It is a series I love being a part of, and I’m delighted to be returning once again. To be able to come back to the series and to try to defend my title at Daytona is a huge motivation and I can’t thank Meyer Shank Racing and Honda Performance Development (HPD) enough for allowing me the opportunity.”

Blomqvist will conclude his sports car season Nov. 4, driving an LMP2 at the FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.