 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar live updates at Indy road course: Blown engines, angry gestures among spicy prerace storylines
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Practice and Qualifying
Erik Jones ready to get back to racing after sitting out last two NASCAR Cup races
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_moto_nxtrace2_240511.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP, Race 2
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
nbc_pl_chewininstantreax_240511.jpg
Chelsea going ‘in the right direction’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar live updates at Indy road course: Blown engines, angry gestures among spicy prerace storylines
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Practice and Qualifying
Erik Jones ready to get back to racing after sitting out last two NASCAR Cup races
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_moto_nxtrace2_240511.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP, Race 2
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
nbc_pl_chewininstantreax_240511.jpg
Chelsea going ‘in the right direction’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darlington Xfinity Series results: Justin Allgaier wins on record-setting day

  
Published May 11, 2024 03:59 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Justin Allgaier has won for the third time at Darlington Raceway while setting an Xfinity Series record in the process.

Allgaier delivered a dominant performance at the South Carolina track, leading 119 of the 147 laps and sweeping the stages. This win marked his 267th career top-10 finish in Xfinity, which set a series record and broke Allgaier’s tie with Kyle Busch.

MORE: Xfinity Darlington results

Austin Hill crossed the line second. He was followed by Cole Custer, Sam Mayer and Aric Almirola. Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed and Brandon Jones scored top-10 finishes.

Allgaier’s win was the 24th of his Xfinity career. It put him in a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tommy Houston for the 10th-most in series history.

NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Practice and Qualifying
Erik Jones ready to get back to racing after sitting out last two NASCAR Cup races
Erik Jones explains why he didn’t race last weekend at Kansas despite being cleared by a doctor to do so.

“I didn’t know if the day would come when I’d be able to match Dale Jr.,” Allgaier told Fox Sports’ Regan Smith after the race. “Not only is he a great boss but a really good mentor and an unbelievable race car driver.

”...Dale Jr., he’s an incredible human being. To be able to come here, to be able to tie him, to be able to take over the all-time top 10s, man, there’s nothing better than that.”

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Jesse Love began Saturday’s race with no experience at Darlington in an Xfinity car. He kept his car clean, ran inside the top 10 all race and finished eighth. ... Austin Hill delivered a strong day. He scored 18 stage points and finished second. ... Sam Mayer finished fourth, his fourth top-10 in the last five races. ... Brandon Jones finished 10th. This snapped a six-race stretch in which he finished 13th or worse. ... Cole Custer finished third. He has finished 10th or better in nine consecutive races.

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Former teammates move on from Kansas incident
Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick made contact on the last lap at Kansas, causing Dillon to spin through the infield grass.

Who had a bad race: Jeremy Clements sustained damage after hitting the outside wall. He went behind the wall to fix a brake line leak and returned to the race 54 laps behind the leaders. ... A major tire issue destroyed the left-rear quarter panel of Hailie Deegan’s car at the start of the final stage. She finished 36th. ... AJ Allmendinger scored points in the first two stages but had to go behind the wall on Lap 107 after losing power. He finished 35th.