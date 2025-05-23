 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: North Florida at Florida
North Florida head coach Driscoll resigns to become associate head coach at Kansas State
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Kooij wins 12th stage of Giro d’Italia in sprint finish, Del Toro keeps overall lead
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Howard scores 26, Fever beat Dream despite Clark not making a 3

Top Clips

nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

May 22, 2025 09:49 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
1:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
1:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
Now Playing
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
3:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
Now Playing
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
5:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
Now Playing
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
Now Playing
rahm_site.jpg
5:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
Now Playing
scottie_scheffler.jpg
5:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
1:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
Now Playing

Related Videos

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
nbc_golf_abergtitelist_250512.jpg
01:18
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
nbc_golf_jttitleist_250512.jpg
01:17
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250512.jpg
55
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
nbc_golf_penske_250512.jpg
01:12
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_golf_truistrd1_250508.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_srpgard1_250522.jpg
08:14
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_kylewilliams_250522.jpg
01:13
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
nbc_roto_achane_250522.jpg
01:27
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_smx_facts_250522.jpg
05:33
Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence at Fox Raceway?
sexton.jpg
02:53
Sexton a ‘sneaky’ bet with value to win MX title
nbc_smx_30board_250522.jpg
16:23
Pro Motocross getting a re-injection of star power
nbc_smx_coombsintv_250522.jpg
05:41
Prado’s return adds intrigue to Motocross season
nbc_roto_gavinwilliams_250522.jpg
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
nbc_roto_rutschman_v2_250522.jpg
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
nbc_roto_kurtz_250522.jpg
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
nbc_roto_frenchopenchamp_250522.jpg
01:41
Gauff provides value as bet to win French Open
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
irsay.jpg
17:37
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
nbc_dps_knickspacersrecap_250522.jpg
10:26
Pacers’ depth, Nesmith ‘wore the Knicks down’
nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
12:34
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
nbc_pl_ew_successfulteam_250522.jpg
03:21
Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?
nbc_roto_frenchopen1stround_250522.jpg
01:14
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open
berryspears_720x405_2429151299601.jpg
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
berryshough_720x405_2429146691909.jpg
02:48
Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?
Berry_Purdy.jpg
03:34
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_ffhh_jennings_250522.jpg
13:42
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets