Daytona 500 celebrities: Famous fans include Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves, Gronk

The Cup Series season starts Feb. 18 with the Daytona 500 and keeping with a longstanding tradition, NASCAR is bringing out some big names to set up the biggest race of the season.

Since the 1967 season, NASCAR has mostly used special guests to set up the Daytona 500. Some of these dignitaries were politicians, others were executives from a variety of industries. As the years have passed, NASCAR has leaned more toward stars of other sports, Hollywood and the music industry.

With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taking on the role of grand marshal for this season’s Daytona 500, it’s time to look back at the biggest names who have served as dignitaries in past iterations of the crown jewel race.

2024: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the only announced dignitary so far. He will be the grand marshal.

2023: Actor Tiffany Haddish was the honorary starter while singer-songwriter Breland performed the national anthem. Actor and comedian Pete Davidson attended the race.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Pete Davidson enters the pace car for the pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

2022: NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson was the grand marshal. Country singer Trace Adkins performed the national anthem.

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Former NFL football player and Daytona 500 grand marshall Charles Woodson talks with the media before the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2021: Performer and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull was the grand marshal. Professional wrestler Sasha Banks was the honorary starter.

2020: President Donald Trump was the grand marshal. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the honorary starter. Professional wrestler Sheamus was the honorary pace car driver.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.(L) and WWE wrestling star Sheamus pose for a photo opportunity at the driver’s meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

2019: Houston Texans defender JJ Watt was the grand marshal. New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was the honorary starter.

2018: Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the grand marshal. Charlize Theron was the honorary starter.

2017: Owen Wilson was the grand marshal. NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson was the honorary starter. Jordin Sparks performed the national anthem. Keanu Reeves and former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan were all in attendance. NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrated in victory lane with Kurt Busch after Busch won the Daytona 500.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after winning the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images

2016: Actor Gerard Butler was the grand marshal. MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was the honorary starter.

2015: Vince Vaughn was the grand marshal. National Soccer Hall of Fame member Abby Wambach was the honorary starter. Phillip Phillips performed the national anthem.

2014: Chris Evans was the grand marshal. Gary Sinise was the honorary starter. Aloe Blacc performed the national anthem.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Grand Marshal, actor Chris Evans is introduced during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 23, 2014 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images) NASCAR via Getty Images

2013: James Franco was the grand marshal. Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was the honorary starter. Clay Cook performed the national anthem.

2012: Kate Upton and Jane Lynch were the grand marshals. John Cena (Sunday) and the Wood Brothers family (Monday) were the honorary starters. Train lead singer Patrick Monahan performed the national anthem.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Joey Logano (L), driver of the #20 The Home Depot Toyota, poses with professional wrestler John Cena in the garage area prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

2011: Actors Josh Duhamel and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and director Michael Bay were the grand marshals and honorary starters. Martina McBride performed the national anthem.

( L - R) Transformers Director Michael Bay, actors Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Josh Duhamel are Grand Marshals for the running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2011 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage) WireImage

2010: NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson was the grand marshal. Glen and Leonard Wood were the honorary starters. Harry Connick Jr. performed the national anthem.

2009: NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison was the honorary starter. Gavin DeGraw performed the national anthem. DeGraw had previously performed the national anthem for an Xfinity race at Daytona in 2006.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Recording artist Gavin Degraw sings the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Busch Series Hershey’s Kissables 300 race at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2006 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images) Getty Images

2008: Twenty-four living Daytona 500 champions were grand marshals. Hall of Famer Richard Petty was the honorary starter. Trisha Yearwood performed the national anthem.

2007: Nicholas Cage was the grand marshal while promoting “Ghost Rider.” Country music duo Big & Rich performed the national anthem.

When Nicholas Cage gave the starting command at the 2007 Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/ZDkezRRbel — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 13, 2020

2006: James Caan was the grand marshal. Olympic snowboarders Hannah Teter and Gretchen Bleiler were the honorary starters. Fergie performed the national anthem.

2005: Matthew McConaughey was the grand marshal while promoting “Sahara.” Ashton Kutcher was the honorary starter. Vanessa L. Williams performed the national anthem.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Jeff Gordon, driver of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, greets actors Ashton Kutcher and Matthew McConaughey prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 on February 20, 2005 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. (Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

2004: President George W. Bush was the grand marshal. Whoopi Goldberg was the honorary starter. LeAnn Rimes performed the national anthem.

2003: John Travolta was the grand marshal. Mariah Carey performed the national anthem and was the honorary starter.

DAYTONA, FL- FEBRUARY 16: Actor John Travolta with his wife Kelly Preston attend the NASCAR Winston Cup Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2003 in Daytona, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

2002: Angie Harmon was the honorary starter. Opera singer Denyce Graves performed the national anthem.

2001: NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was the honorary starter. Boy band O-Town performed the national anthem.

2000: Olympic champion track and field athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee was the honorary starter. Trumpeter Jesse McGuire performed the national anthem.

1999: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was the grand marshal. Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was the honorary starter. Edwin McCain performed the national anthem.

1998: Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who co-owned Elliott-Marino Racing in 1998, was the honorary starter. Kathy Mattea performed the national anthem.

1996: Engelbert Humperdinck performed the national anthem.

1995: Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was the honorary starter. Diamond Rio performed the national anthem.

1994: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was the honorary starter. Canadian country music artist Michelle Wright performed the national anthem. Aikman made multiple appearances at NASCAR races during and after his NFL career.

Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Tony Raines talk before the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Sunday, February 18, 2007. Staubach and Aikman own Hall of Fame Racing. Raines drives for the team. (Photo by Gregg Ellman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Tribune News Service via Getty Images

1990: The Osmonds performed the national anthem.

1987: Professional golfer Jon Mills was the honorary starter. Country singer T. G. Sheppard performed the national anthem.

1972: Actor and racer James Garner, who owned the American International Racing team from 1967-1969, was the grand marshal.

