2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals provisionally set for Sun Valley, Idaho
2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals provisionally set for Sun Valley, Idaho
Shoma Uno, two-time world champion figure skater, retires
Shoma Uno, two-time world champion figure skater, retires
Saves and Steals: Best in Clase
Saves and Steals: Best in Clase

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240508.jpg
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels ‘very likely’
nbc_roto_btedalokc_240508.jpg
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
nbc_roto_btecyyoung_240508.jpg
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2018 Sun Valley Film Festival - Vision Award Dinner for Gwyneth Paltrow
2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals provisionally set for Sun Valley, Idaho
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Shoma Uno, two-time world champion figure skater, retires
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
Saves and Steals: Best in Clase

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240508.jpg
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels ‘very likely’
nbc_roto_btedalokc_240508.jpg
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
nbc_roto_btecyyoung_240508.jpg
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR weekend schedule at Darlington for Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

  
Published May 9, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR returns to Darlington for a busy weekend of racing.

Truck teams race Friday at the 1.366-mile track to kick off Throwback Weekend. Xfinity teams race Saturday. Cup teams compete Sunday afternoon.

Christian Eckes won last season’s Truck race at Darlington. Kyle Larson won last spring’s Xfinity race at Darlington. Denny Hamlin won last fall’s Xfinity race.

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson maintains No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas win
The Kansas weekend featured NASCAR’s closest Cup finish.

William Byron won last spring’s Cup race at Darlington. Larson won last season’s playoff race at Darlington.

Darlington Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies during the day. A high of 74 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 2% chance of rain. A high of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Michael McDowell to leave Front Row Motorsports at end of 2024 season
Michael McDowell won the 2021 Daytona 500 and last year’s race at the Indy road course with Front Row Motorsports.

Saturday, May 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kansas finish another close call that keeps Ford winless in NASCAR in 2024
Ford has lost four Cup races this season by less than half a second combined.

Sunday, May 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (293 laps, 400.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)