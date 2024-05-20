Kyle Larson’s busy day in Indianapolis and North Wilkesboro ends in top-five finish

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Even for a driver who has run multiple events in the same day, Sunday was different for Kyle Larson.

He started the day in Indianapolis, qualifying fifth for the May 26 Indianapolis 500 (coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports and Peacock) and finished the night placing fourth in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Throughout Sunday’s long day, Larson remained his cool, calm self.

“It’s a bigger magnitude, but I’ve done it probably more than five times, so maybe makes me be a little more relaxed on days like today,” said Larson, who notably won the Cup pole at Richmond in 2022 before flying to Knoxville, Iowa, to compete in the prestigious Knoxville Nationals sprint car race that night.

“Either way, I mean, the magnitude of it is much cooler.”

Qualifying fifth at Indianapolis was a thrill for the former Cup champion and current series points leader.

“It’s awesome,” Larson said of his starting spot in the Indy 500. “It just makes it all mean something more. I think when you can be lined up on the second row of the Indianapolis 500 is pretty crazy. Can’t believe it really.

“I thought we could make the Fast 12 (at Indy). That would be exceeding expectations. And then qualify as well as we did (Saturday) and then getting in the Fast Six today (to have a chance at the Indy 500 pole) was unbelievable.

“So happy with how it’s gone so far and now look forward to getting better in race trim.”

Sunday nearly ended perfectly for Larson, who sought to win this race for a second year in a row. When he restarted 10th with 42 laps to go, he was one of the first cars with fresh option tires. He was fifth within two laps and was third within four laps of the restart.

Larson dueled with Hamlin, running the bottom line in the corners but could not get by his friend. Chris Buescher passed Larson in the final laps for third.

“I thought we were in a great position to win,” Larson said. “I thought for sure we would win, but it just didn’t work out.”

But it was quite a day.

Here’s a look at how Larson’s day unfolded at Indianapolis and North Wilkesboro.

3:28 p.m. — Kyle Larson leaves pit road for his qualifying attempt in the Fast 12 at Indianapolis. He is the seventh driver to make an attempt.

3:32 p.m. — Larson qualifies for the provisional No. 1 spot at 232.254 mph, assuring himself a spot in the Fast 6 qualifying session for the Indianapolis 500 pole later in the day.

5:26 p.m. — Larson begins his qualifying attempt for the pole in the Fast 6 session. He is the second of six drivers to go.

5:29 p.m. — Larson qualifies for the provisional pole at 232.846 mph.

5:33 p.m. — Arrow McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi, the next driver to go after Larson, bumps Larson off the provisional pole, allowing Larson to leave Indianapolis early.

5:42 p.m. — Larson climbs aboard a helicopter at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the short flight to Indianapolis International Airport. He will take a plane to Wilkes County Airport. From there, he take a helicopter to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

7:15 p.m. — The crowd cheers when it sees the helicopter with Larson in it flying over North Wilkesboro Speedway.

7:18 p.m. — Larson rides a golf cart into the infield at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

7:45 p.m. — Driver intros begin. Larson gets one of the largest ovations from the crowd when he’s introduced.

8:33 p.m. — Green flag waves to begin the NASCAR All-Star Race. Larson starts last in the 20-car field since Kevin Harvick qualified his car Saturday.

9:17 p.m. — Larson restarts ninth with 92 laps to go.

9:40 p.m. — Larson restarts 10th with 42 laps to go after pitting to get new option tires.

9:53 p.m. — Larson finishes fourth in the All-Star Race, placing behind winner Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher.

