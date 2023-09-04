 Skip navigation
Top News

Denny Hamlin signs multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

  
Published September 4, 2023 05:51 PM

Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond this season, the team announced Monday.

Hamlin, who has won 50 Cup races, made his series debut for the organization Oct. 9, 2005, at Kansas Speedway. Among his 50 wins are three Daytona 500 victories, three Southern 500 triumphs and one Coca-Cola 600 win.

”Joe Gibbs Racing has been my home for almost 20 years now,” Hamlin said in a statement from the team. ”My relationship with Joe (Gibbs), my team, and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I’m excited to finally announce this so we can put all our focus on chasing the championship.”

Hamlin led a race-high 177 laps and won two stages in Sunday’s Southern 500 but pitted when he thought he had a loose wheel. That dropped him in the field and he finished 25th.

He is fifth in the points heading into this weekend’s playoff race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network).

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.