Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway after qualifying was canceled by rain.

The lineup was set by the qualifying metric. Tyler Reddick will start second.

Christopher Bell will start third, Kyle Larson fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.

Richmond winner Austin Dillon will start 10th. Richard Childress Racing’s appeal of NASCAR’s penalties to Dillon the team will be heard Wednesday morning, NASCAR confirmed.

Sunday’s race airs on USA Network. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage is at 2:30 p.m ET