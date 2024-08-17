 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France
nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month
Haas Factory Team.jpg
Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed join Haas Factory Team for 2025 Xfinity season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_onanadeskintv_240817.jpg
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa
nbc_pl_avlwhupostgame_240817.jpg
Aston Villa ‘found another gear’ against West Ham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240817.jpg
Duran powers Aston Villa 2-1 in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France
nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month
Haas Factory Team.jpg
Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed join Haas Factory Team for 2025 Xfinity season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_onanadeskintv_240817.jpg
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa
nbc_pl_avlwhupostgame_240817.jpg
Aston Villa ‘found another gear’ against West Ham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240817.jpg
Duran powers Aston Villa 2-1 in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain

  
Published August 17, 2024 02:19 PM

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway after qualifying was canceled by rain.

The lineup was set by the qualifying metric. Tyler Reddick will start second.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Christopher Bell will start third, Kyle Larson fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.

Richmond winner Austin Dillon will start 10th. Richard Childress Racing’s appeal of NASCAR’s penalties to Dillon the team will be heard Wednesday morning, NASCAR confirmed.

Sunday’s race airs on USA Network. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage is at 2:30 p.m ET

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Friday 5: Millions of dollars at stake in RCR appeal of Austin Dillon penalty
The loss of playoff eligibility with Austin Dillon’s Richmond win impacts how much money RCR receives in the charter system.