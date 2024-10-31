Erik Jones among finalists for Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award

Comcast is proud to announce the finalists for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, the prestigious annual award created to recognize the extraordinary philanthropic efforts of individuals across the NASCAR industry.

These remarkable individuals have demonstrated unwavering dedication and inspiring acts of service, creating ripples of positive change that extend far beyond the racetrack. From championing melanoma research to empowering colleagues and ensuring the health of their communities through life-saving blood drives, the 2024 finalists embody the spirit of giving back.

The 2024 finalists are:

Scott Crowell, Senior Manager of Facility Operations, NASCAR Productions (Willow's Wish Foundation)

Erik Jones, Driver, LEGACY Motor Club (Erik Jones Foundation)

Susan McKee, Senior Director of HR/IT, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Speedway Children's Charities)

Comcast’s Xfinity brand entered NASCAR as entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015 and is now also Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series. Since the program’s inception, Comcast has donated over $1 million to 27 nonprofit organizations, amplifying the impact of the philanthropic efforts of all finalists and champions.

“We are continuously inspired by the stories we receive, each showcasing the significant contributions from individuals across the NASCAR industry,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Engagement, Xfinity. “This year’s finalists are exceptional individuals united by a shared mission of making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

The 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year will be selected by a panel of esteemed Comcast and NASCAR executives, along with Ryan Vargas, the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year for his work with FACES: The National Craniofacial Association.

“Comcast has consistently demonstrated their dedication to supporting the NASCAR community with its philanthropic efforts nationwide. What Comcast did for FACES: The National Craniofacial Association cannot be understated. Their funds went directly into helping put on FACES Camp 2024 and has boosted awareness for Craniosynostosis and the Craniofacial community across the industry and nation. I am honored to hold the title of Comcast Community Champion of the Year and am proud to stand alongside Erik, Scott, and Susan, who are each an inspiration to me.” said Ryan Vargas.

Scott Crowell (Charlotte, NC) - Scott has over three decades of experience in the racing industry, transitioning from a pit crew member to team truck driver, and now serving as NASCAR’s Senior Manager of Facility Operations. While his career reflects a passion for racing, his true calling is giving back to individuals and his community. With a deep commitment to genuine care, he excels at connecting with others by rallying volunteers, leading donation efforts, and creating personalized support plans.

Scott has actively engaged in various charitable initiatives, building strong relationships with those in need and volunteers alike. His passion for supporting the special needs community has led him to volunteer for years with the Joyful Hearts organization, particularly during their Joy Prom event. These experiences have culminated in his most rewarding passion yet.

In 2020, Scott’s youngest granddaughter was born with a rare trisomy condition. Supporting his daughter and son-in-law through this challenging journey led them to discover a calling for creating lasting change. This passion culminated in the establishment of the Willow’s Wish Foundation, which fosters inclusive environments. Their current initiative focuses on installing inclusive changing tables in parks and public spaces, each costing around $7-10k. Scott played a crucial role in securing and installing the first of eleven tables in a long-term partnership with the City of Concord. The ultimate goal is to replicate this model across communities nationwide, ensuring a meaningful legacy for years to come.

Erik Jones (Byron, MI) - A natural-born leader, Erik has made significant strides in giving back to the community. Established in August 2021, Erik launched the Erik Jones Foundation, designed to provide charitable donations to organizations and offer direct-to-individual programs within communities across the country. Focused on areas of importance to Erik, the Erik Jones Foundation consists of three main pillars: reading literacy, early cancer screening and detection, and animal welfare.

To support reading literacy, Jones started the #ReadwithErik program during the COVID-19 pandemic as a weekly Facebook Live and, since then, the program has grown to include in-person readings at both racetracks and schools around the country. The Foundation also partners with schools to donate book vending machines and, this year, launched a pen pal program. After his father lost his battle with cancer in 2016, and with his mother being a breast cancer survivor, early cancer detection and care have been key to the Erik Jones Foundation. During its first year, the Erik Jones Foundation donated $20,000 to the Melanoma Research Foundation and has been instrumental in distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of sunscreen samples and bringing the Sun Bus – a mobile skin screening center – to race fans. The foundation also hosts the ‘Window of Hope’ pink window net program at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to raise funds for breast cancer screenings and care. Passionate about animal welfare, Jones has been able to make donations to animal shelters, and partner with key organizations such as the mid-Michigan K9 Association, Adopt-A-Pet Fenton (Michigan) and Rescue Ranch in Statesville, NC.

Susan McKee (Charlotte, NC) - Leading Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Pit Crew, a group of staff volunteers she helped establish in 2010, Susan proved her undeniable commitment to service through the creation of new campaigns, volunteer programs, and initiatives with a purpose to help those in her community.

In August, Susan led the speedway’s seventh annual Day of Service. Employees showed their commitment to positively impact the community, with 84 volunteers lending over 275 hours of labor to three local nonprofits as well as creating Bags of Hope, sensory kits, and refreshing Blessing Boxes around the community.

With the help of Susan’s extensive leadership and guidance, the Pit Crew organized blood drives in conjunction with the American Red Cross and OneBlood that yielded 900 units of blood – helping over 2,600 community members. With a heart for those in need and a passion for giving back, Susan has proven her commitment to serving those in need.

Comcast has a storied history of strengthening communities each and every day of the year providing education opportunities and digital skills training to help create more pathways to economic mobility for young people and adults alike, most recently through its Project UP initiative. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

