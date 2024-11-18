Familiar faces in new places for 2025 NASCAR season in Cup and Xfinity

Now that the season is over, the focus turns to the 2025 NASCAR campaign and the changes that will take place with drivers and crew chiefs.

More changes will be revealed in the coming days. Here’s a look at what has been announced for next season:

Cup Series

7 — Rodney Childers becomes the crew chief for Justin Haley, who re-joined Spire Motorsports late in the 2024 season.

10 — Ty Dillon joins Kaulig Racing and moves into the ride formerly numbered 31.

16 — AJ Allmendinger returns to full-time duty in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing.

19 — Chase Briscoe takes over the Joe Gibbs Racing ride for Martin Truex Jr., who no longer will race full-time in the series.

21 — Josh Berry moves to Wood Brothers Racing. Miles Stanley joins the team as crew chief.

23 — Charles Denike is the new crew chief for Bubba Wallace’s team.

41 — Haas Factory Team emerges from what once was Stewart-Haas Racing. The team will have Cole Custer as driver and Aaron Kramer as crew chief.

71 — Michael McDowell and crew chief Travis Peterson move from Front Row Motorsports to Spire Motorsports.

88 — Shane van Gisbergen moves up to Cup for Trackhouse Racing. Stephen Doran will be his crew chief.

— Noah Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports. Car number has yet to be announced.

Xfinity Series

00 — Sheldon Creed moves from Joe Gibbs Racing to join Haas Factory Team’s two-car effort.

1 — Carson Kvapil takes over this ride with Sam Mayer’s departure.

15 — Harrison Burton returns to the Xfinity Series and joins AM Racing. Danny Efland joins the team as crew chief.

16 — Christian Eckes moves from the Truck Series to Kaulig Racing ride.

18 — William Sawalich turned 18 late in the 2024 season and will run his rookie campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing.

19 — Brandon Jones returns to Joe Gibbs Racing after two seasons at JR Motorsports.

41 — Sam Mayer joins Haas Factory Team’s two-car effort.

48 — Nick Sanchez moves from Trucks and joins Big Machine Racing. He takes over the ride from Parker Kligerman, who will no longer race full-time in the series.

54 — Taylor Gray moves up full-time to Xfinity for Joe Gibbs Racing.

88 — Connor Zilisch will run the full schedule as a rookie for JR Motorsports.

— DGM Racing has signed Ryan Ellis to run the full schedule in 2025. Number to be announced.

