Start times, broadcast networks for 2025 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck races released

  
Published November 13, 2024 03:33 PM

NASCAR released the start times and broadcast networks Wednesday for all the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck races in 2025.

2025 NASCAR Cup Schedule

The Cup season begins at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 2 on Fox with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set for 2:30 p.m. ET Feb. 16 on Fox.

The final four races in the regular season and all 10 playoff races will air on either NBC or USA Network. Coverage begins at Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 3 on USA Network.

NBC races in 2025 will be the regular season finale at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 23), playoff races at Talladega (2 p.m. ET on Oct. 19) and at Martinsville (2 p.m. ET on Oct. 26) and the championship race at Phoenix (3 p.m. ET on Nov. 2).

Peacock also will air the four Cup races on NBC in 2025.

2025 Cup schedule start time TV networks.jpg

2025 Xfinity Series

The CW Network will broadcast the entire season in 2025.

The season begins at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Daytona and ends at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 1 at Phoenix.

2025 Xfinity start times and TV Networks.jpg

2025 Craftsman Truck Series

FS1 and Fox will combine to broadcast the entire season.

The season begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Daytona on FS1 and ends at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Phoenix.

2025 Craftsman Truck Series start times TV Networks.jpg