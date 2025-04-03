Darlington Raceway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Pirates option David Bednar; Rangers going with Luke Jackson
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke
Texas vs. South Carolina: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards
David Bednar
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Pirates option David Bednar; Rangers going with Luke Jackson
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke
Texas vs. South Carolina: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darlington Raceway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

  
Published April 3, 2025 06:00 AM

Darlington Raceway’s first annual NACAR weekend moves to an earlier spring date this season after falling in mid-May the last four years.

This will be the first April weekend at the 1.366-mile oval since 2014. NASCAR moved the Southern 500 back to Labor Day weekend in 2015 at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

Sunday’s Cup race is 400 miles with Brad Keselowski as the defending winner.

Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of Satuday’s 200-mile Xfinity race.

Darlington Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 4

Garage open

  • Noon - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • Noon-5 p.m. — Xfinity tech inspection
  • 3 - 5 p.m. — Cup Series haulers enter

Saturday, April 5

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:05 a.m. - 11 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 11:10 a.m. - noon — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 1:40 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (147 laps, 200.8 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 6

Garage open

  • 12 - 8:45 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (293 laps, 400.2 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 90, Stage 2 at Lap 185; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a near-record high of 87 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for evening showers. High of 89 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 20 mph. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.