Darlington Raceway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

Darlington Raceway’s first annual NACAR weekend moves to an earlier spring date this season after falling in mid-May the last four years.

This will be the first April weekend at the 1.366-mile oval since 2014. NASCAR moved the Southern 500 back to Labor Day weekend in 2015 at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

Sunday’s Cup race is 400 miles with Brad Keselowski as the defending winner.

Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of Satuday’s 200-mile Xfinity race.

Darlington Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 4

Garage open



Noon - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



Noon-5 p.m. — Xfinity tech inspection

3 - 5 p.m. — Cup Series haulers enter

Saturday, April 5

Garage open



7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:05 a.m. - 11 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

11:10 a.m. - noon — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)

1:40 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (147 laps, 200.8 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 6

Garage open



12 - 8:45 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (293 laps, 400.2 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 90, Stage 2 at Lap 185; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a near-record high of 87 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for evening showers. High of 89 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 20 mph. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

