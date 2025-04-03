NASCAR Cup, Xfinity throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway

A look at the Cup and Xfinity throwback schemes this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series

2 - Austin Cindric

Cindric’s car will pay tribute to the design used by Dale Earnhardt in 1979 and 1980. Earnhardt won Rookie of the Year honors in 1979 and scored the first of his seven championships in 1980.

Austin Cindric’s car will pay tribute to the design used by Dale Earnhardt in 1979 and 1980. Photo: Team Penske

4 - Noah Gragson

Gragson’s car pays tribute to the car Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove in his first start in NASCAR.

.@NoahGragson is bringing history to life with a @Beefaroousa throwback, honoring @DaleJr first-ever NASCAR start, the iconic Mom 'n' Pops car. pic.twitter.com/bNmeqAf7Px — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) April 1, 2025

5 - Kyle Larson

The scheme on Larson’s car mirrors the scheme on Terry Labonte’s car when he won the 2003 Southern 500 at Darlington, his final Cup victory.

The scheme on Kyle Larson’s car for the 2025 Darlington throwback weekend race mirrors the scheme on Terry Labonte’s car when he won the 2003 Southern 500 at Darlington, his final Cup victory.

Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

9 - Chase Elliott

Elliott’s car honors Ken Schrader’s car at Hendrick Motorsports in the early 1990s.

Chase Elliott’s car for the 2025 Darlington throwback weekend race honors Ken Schrader’s car at Hendrick Motorsports in the early 1990s. Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

10 - Ty Dillon

Dillon’s car pays tribute to Patty Moise’s 1989 Daytona car.

.@tydillon's No. 10 will throw back to Patty Moise’s Beaver Street Foods 1989 Daytona paint scheme!



The same family currently supports Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Chevy with @SeaBestSeafood, the flagship brand of their global seafood company, Beaver Street Fisheries. pic.twitter.com/wQdTckuapI — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 31, 2025

11 - Denny Hamlin

Hamlin’s car pays tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards’ car from the mid 2000s.

Denny Hamlin’s 2025 Darlington throwback car pays tribute to the car Carl Edwards drove in the mid 2000s. Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

12 - Ryan Blaney

Blaney pays tribute to the car his father drove to a win in the 2006 Xfinity race at Charlotte.

Ryan Blaney’s throwback scheme for the 2025 Darlington race, paying tribute to his father Dave Blaney’s victory in the 2006 Xfinity race at Charlotte. Photo: Team Penske

20 - Christopher Bell

Bell is honoring his racing mentor, sprint car driver Rick Ferkel with a scheme that pays tribute to one of Ferkel’s schemes. Ferkel was an original member of the World of Outlaws and Bell credits Ferkel with giving him his introduction and break into sprint car racing.

Christopher Bell throwback scheme that honors sprint car driver Rick Ferkel for April 6, 2025 throwback weekend race at Darlington Raceway. Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

21 - Josh Berry

Berry’s car pays tribute to the 1965 car Jim Clark drove to the Indianapolis 500 win. The Wood Brothers pitted that car.

Josh Berry’s car for the 2025 Darlington throwback race pays tribute to the 1965 car Jim Clark drove to the Indianapolis 500 win. The Wood Brothers pitted that car. Kristina Sikora

22 - Joey Logano

Logano’s car pays tribute to Cale Yarborough’s 1976 car.

24 - William Byron

Byron will drive the car that looks similar to what Jeff Gordon drove in what was scheduled to be his final Cup start in 2015 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

William Byron will drive the car at the 2025 Darlington throwback weekend race that looks similar to what Jeff Gordon drove in what was scheduled to be his final Cup start in 2015 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

34 - Todd Gilliland

Gilliland’s car pays tribute to Ray Fox, an early nominee to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, who was a mechanic, engine builder, car owner and later a NASCAR inspector in his career. Fox is the first of four generations of family members in the sport. His great grandson, Justin Fox, is a tire changer on the No. 34 car.

Todd Gilliland’s throwback car for the 2025 Darlington spring race pays tribute to Ray Fox, whose great-grandson is a pit crew member on the team. Photo: Front Row Motorsports

38 - Zane Smith

His car sports a vintage logo for Long John Silver’s.

These schemes are too tough to tame. pic.twitter.com/NuOhxX0epF — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) April 2, 2025

41 - Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team’s scheme on Cole Custer’s car throws it back to the Jimmy Spencer scheme from the early 2000s.

Haas Factory Team’s scheme on Cole Custer’s car throws it back to the Jimmy Spencer scheme from the early 2000s. Photo: Haas Factory Team

42 - John Hunter Nemechek

He pays tribute to the BellSouth scheme on his father’s No. 42 car from the 1998 Cup season.

John Hunter Nemechek’s scheme for the 2025 spring race at Darlington pays tribute to his father Joe’s car in the 1998 Cup season. Photo: Legacy Motor Club

43 - Erik Jones

His car goes back to the 1998 paint scheme for the No. 43 car of John Andretti.

Erik Jones’ car for the 2025 Darlington spring race pays tribute to the 1998 ride of John Andretti. Photo: Legacy Motor Club

48 - Alex Bowman

Bowman will drive a scheme that is based off of the car Jimmie Johnson drove to the win at Darlington in 2012, giving Hendrick Motorsports its 200th career Cup victory.

Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

51 - Cody Ware

Ware’s car will pay tribute to the car Ward Burton raced during his Cup career.

Xfinity Series

1 - Carson Kvapil

His car pays tribute to the 2010 Bass Pro Shops No. 1 that Jamie McMurray drove. McMurray won the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Charlotte fall race that year.

Carson Kvapil’s car for the spring 2025 Darlington Xfinity race, which pays tribute to the 2010 Cup ride of Jamie McMurray. Photo: JR Motorsports

4 - Parker Retzlaff

His car pays tribute to the Ernie Irvan paint scheme of the 1990s.

🎞️ Take a picture, it’ll last longer.@Parker79p and @DrTeals will honor Ernie Irvin and his #4 paint scheme from the early 90s next weekend at @TooToughToTame!#SportClips200 | @XfinityRacing pic.twitter.com/9JcbntZAJE — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) March 26, 2025

7 - Justin Allgaier

His car pays tribute to heritage of sponsor Brandt Professional Agriculture.

Justin Allgaier’s car for the spring 2025 Darlington throwback race that pays tribute to heritage of sponsor Brandt Professional Agriculture. Photo: JR Motorsports

8 - Sammy Smith

This car pays tribute to the 2003 car Tony Stewart drove for JR Motorsports.

Sammy Smith’s car for the 2025 spring Darlington Xfinity race that pays tribute to a car Tony Stewart drove for JR Motorsports in 2003. Photo: JR Motorsports

10 - Daniel Dye

His car resembles the No. 45 Spree car Adam Petty drove in 1999.

18 - William Sawalich

His car honors Kyle Busch’s car from the 2016 Xfinity season.

William Sawalich’s car for the 2025 Darlington Xfinity spring race that pays tribute to Kyle Busch’s 2016 Xfinity car. Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

19 - Christopher Bell

Bell’s car pays tribute to his racing mentor Rick Ferkel’s sprint car design.

Christopher Bell’s car for the 2025 spring Darlington race that honors his racing mentor Rick Ferkel. Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

20 - Brandon Jones

Jones’ car celebrates Matt Kenseth’s black-and-yellow Dollar General paint scheme when he race at JGR.

Brandon Jones’ car that he will drive in the 2025 Darlington Xfinity spring race that celebrates Matt Kenseth’s car when he raced at JGR. Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

25 - Harrison Burton

His car pays tribute to his father Jeff Burton’s CITGO car.

26 - Dean Thompson

His car goes back to the Irwin Tools scheme Jamie McMurray raced in the late 2000s.

Dean Thompson’s car that he will race in the 2025 Darlington Xfinity spring race that pays tribute to the Irwin Tools scheme Jamie McMurray drove in the late 2000s. Photo: Sam Hunt Racing

27 - Jeb Burton

His car pays tribute to his father Ward’s scheme in Ward’s 1994 Cup debut.

🚨@JebBurtonRacing throws it back in style with a tribute to @WardBurtonWBWF’s iconic 1994 Cup debut. The South Boston legacy rolls on this weekend at Darlington in the AJ Transport Chevy! pic.twitter.com/EM4un8gpjj — Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (@JARnascar) April 2, 2025

28 - Kyle Sieg

39 - Ryan Sieg

Both RSS cars that pay tribute to Robert Yates Racing. The No. 28 honors Ricky Rudd’s car. The No. 39 car honors Dale Jarrett’s car.

Throwing it back at Darlington Raceway next weekend. Representing Robert Yates Racing with a Ricky Rudd and Dale Jarrett Scheme. Excited to see these on track. pic.twitter.com/DmDpZlZnsJ — RSS Racing (@RSSRacing__) March 27, 2025

41 - Sam Mayer

Mayer’s car pays tribute to the scheme Kurt Busch won the Daytona with in 2017.

42 - Anthony Alfredo

His car honors Jamie McMurray’s 2005 Coors Light Cup car.

We are throwing it back to 2005!

Excited to share our @SMR_114 & @jamiemcmurray throwback scheme, paying tribute to the iconic #40 Dodge Coors Light car

Now let’s see what @anthonyalfredo can do in the Randco Inc. Chevrolet at the Lady in Black this Saturday on the @TheCW_Sports pic.twitter.com/maeTgMyhkf — Young's Motorsports (@youngsmtrsports) April 2, 2025

44 - Brennan Poole

45 - Mason Massey

Poole’s car goes back to a 2001 paint scheme Jeff Gordon ran. Massey’s Alpha Prime Racing car pays tribute to Jimmy Spencer’s 1999 car.

48 - Nick Sanchez

His car throws back to the scheme on Bobby Unser’s car that he won the 1975 Indianapolis 500 with, the second of Unser’s three Indy 500 wins.

Nick Sanchez’s car for the 2025 Darlington Xfinity spring race. His car pays tribute to Bobby Unser’s 1975 winning car in the Indianapolis 500. Photo: Big Machine Racing

51 - Jeremy Clements

His car celebrates the 1985 car Harry Gant drove.

70 - Leland Honeyman Jr.

His car celebrates Jeff Green’s car in Green’s Xfinity championship season in 2000.

Scientist say it couldn’t be done…



Pumped to roll into Darlington with this badass DWC scheme. Let’s make a splash! pic.twitter.com/eOQ491WkSR — Leland Honeyman Jr (@Lelandhoneymnjr) March 31, 2025

71 - Ryan Ellis

His car is a throwback to one of Ellis’ Legend Car schemes.

🚨It’s Throwback Time🚨 @southrnelevator reunites with @ryanellisracing as we honor one of his childhood Legend Car paint schemes at Darlington Raceway’s Official Throwback Weekend.



🛗 Southern Elevator offers elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization for businesses across… pic.twitter.com/tjZHMCeK3J — DGM Racing (@DGMRacingFL) March 26, 2025

88 - Connor Zilisch

His car honors Buddy Baker and the scheme on his car in 1987.

Connor Zilisch’s car for the 2025 spring Xfinity race at Darlington. His car pays tribute to the ride Buddy Baker had in 1987. Photo: JR Motorsports

99 - Matt DiBenedetto

His car celebrates Jeff Burton’s Exide scheme.