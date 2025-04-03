NASCAR Cup, Xfinity throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway
A look at the Cup and Xfinity throwback schemes this weekend at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR Cup Series
2 - Austin Cindric
Cindric’s car will pay tribute to the design used by Dale Earnhardt in 1979 and 1980. Earnhardt won Rookie of the Year honors in 1979 and scored the first of his seven championships in 1980.
4 - Noah Gragson
Gragson’s car pays tribute to the car Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove in his first start in NASCAR.
.@NoahGragson is bringing history to life with a @Beefaroousa throwback, honoring @DaleJr first-ever NASCAR start, the iconic Mom 'n' Pops car.
5 - Kyle Larson
The scheme on Larson’s car mirrors the scheme on Terry Labonte’s car when he won the 2003 Southern 500 at Darlington, his final Cup victory.
9 - Chase Elliott
Elliott’s car honors Ken Schrader’s car at Hendrick Motorsports in the early 1990s.
10 - Ty Dillon
Dillon’s car pays tribute to Patty Moise’s 1989 Daytona car.
.@tydillon's No. 10 will throw back to Patty Moise's Beaver Street Foods 1989 Daytona paint scheme!
The same family currently supports Ty Dillon's No. 10 Chevy with @SeaBestSeafood, the flagship brand of their global seafood company, Beaver Street Fisheries.
11 - Denny Hamlin
Hamlin’s car pays tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards’ car from the mid 2000s.
12 - Ryan Blaney
Blaney pays tribute to the car his father drove to a win in the 2006 Xfinity race at Charlotte.
20 - Christopher Bell
Bell is honoring his racing mentor, sprint car driver Rick Ferkel with a scheme that pays tribute to one of Ferkel’s schemes. Ferkel was an original member of the World of Outlaws and Bell credits Ferkel with giving him his introduction and break into sprint car racing.
21 - Josh Berry
Berry’s car pays tribute to the 1965 car Jim Clark drove to the Indianapolis 500 win. The Wood Brothers pitted that car.
22 - Joey Logano
Logano’s car pays tribute to Cale Yarborough’s 1976 car.
24 - William Byron
Byron will drive the car that looks similar to what Jeff Gordon drove in what was scheduled to be his final Cup start in 2015 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
34 - Todd Gilliland
Gilliland’s car pays tribute to Ray Fox, an early nominee to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, who was a mechanic, engine builder, car owner and later a NASCAR inspector in his career. Fox is the first of four generations of family members in the sport. His great grandson, Justin Fox, is a tire changer on the No. 34 car.
38 - Zane Smith
His car sports a vintage logo for Long John Silver’s.
These schemes are too tough to tame.
41 - Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team’s scheme on Cole Custer’s car throws it back to the Jimmy Spencer scheme from the early 2000s.
42 - John Hunter Nemechek
He pays tribute to the BellSouth scheme on his father’s No. 42 car from the 1998 Cup season.
43 - Erik Jones
His car goes back to the 1998 paint scheme for the No. 43 car of John Andretti.
48 - Alex Bowman
Bowman will drive a scheme that is based off of the car Jimmie Johnson drove to the win at Darlington in 2012, giving Hendrick Motorsports its 200th career Cup victory.
51 - Cody Ware
Ware’s car will pay tribute to the car Ward Burton raced during his Cup career.
🎨 @TooToughToTame THROWBACK
VOTE for your favorite scheme on https://t.co/e4TcWbqv4P #LinkInBio pic.twitter.com/YtAmerbf3m
Xfinity Series
1 - Carson Kvapil
His car pays tribute to the 2010 Bass Pro Shops No. 1 that Jamie McMurray drove. McMurray won the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Charlotte fall race that year.
4 - Parker Retzlaff
His car pays tribute to the Ernie Irvan paint scheme of the 1990s.
🎞️ Take a picture, it'll last longer.@Parker79p and @DrTeals will honor Ernie Irvin and his #4 paint scheme from the early 90s next weekend at @TooToughToTame!
7 - Justin Allgaier
His car pays tribute to heritage of sponsor Brandt Professional Agriculture.
8 - Sammy Smith
This car pays tribute to the 2003 car Tony Stewart drove for JR Motorsports.
10 - Daniel Dye
His car resembles the No. 45 Spree car Adam Petty drove in 1999.
A incredible tribute.
18 - William Sawalich
His car honors Kyle Busch’s car from the 2016 Xfinity season.
19 - Christopher Bell
Bell’s car pays tribute to his racing mentor Rick Ferkel’s sprint car design.
20 - Brandon Jones
Jones’ car celebrates Matt Kenseth’s black-and-yellow Dollar General paint scheme when he race at JGR.
25 - Harrison Burton
His car pays tribute to his father Jeff Burton’s CITGO car.
A better look at the @deximaging @FordPerformance Dark Horse Mustang for @HBurtonRacing for the track @TooToughToTame. We may be biased, but this is the best throwback scheme hands down.
26 - Dean Thompson
His car goes back to the Irwin Tools scheme Jamie McMurray raced in the late 2000s.
27 - Jeb Burton
His car pays tribute to his father Ward’s scheme in Ward’s 1994 Cup debut.
🚨@JebBurtonRacing throws it back in style with a tribute to @WardBurtonWBF's iconic 1994 Cup debut. The South Boston legacy rolls on this weekend at Darlington in the AJ Transport Chevy!
28 - Kyle Sieg
39 - Ryan Sieg
Both RSS cars that pay tribute to Robert Yates Racing. The No. 28 honors Ricky Rudd’s car. The No. 39 car honors Dale Jarrett’s car.
Throwing it back at Darlington Raceway next weekend. Representing Robert Yates Racing with a Ricky Rudd and Dale Jarrett Scheme. Excited to see these on track.
41 - Sam Mayer
Mayer’s car pays tribute to the scheme Kurt Busch won the Daytona with in 2017.
Did you hear? Sam Mayer will honor @KurtBusch's 2017 Daytona 500 Win at Darlington's Throwback weekend. 🏁
42 - Anthony Alfredo
His car honors Jamie McMurray’s 2005 Coors Light Cup car.
We are throwing it back to 2005!
Excited to share our @SMR_114 & @jamiemcmurray throwback scheme, paying tribute to the iconic #40 Dodge Coors Light car
Now let's see what @anthonyalfredo can do in the Randco Inc. Chevrolet at the Lady in Black this Saturday on the @TheCW_Sports
44 - Brennan Poole
45 - Mason Massey
Poole’s car goes back to a 2001 paint scheme Jeff Gordon ran. Massey’s Alpha Prime Racing car pays tribute to Jimmy Spencer’s 1999 car.
We can't wait to throw it back.
48 - Nick Sanchez
His car throws back to the scheme on Bobby Unser’s car that he won the 1975 Indianapolis 500 with, the second of Unser’s three Indy 500 wins.
51 - Jeremy Clements
His car celebrates the 1985 car Harry Gant drove.
📢📢 @JClements51 is Coming In Like a Boss with this Epic @TooToughToTame @XfinityRacing @NASCAR_Xfinity Throwback! @HarrisonsUsa is reviving the iconic Green & White colors of #MrSeptember, Harry Gant's 1985 #33 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS!!
Details ⏬https://t.co/o6LFQeZILZ pic.twitter.com/KNl1pLZGAH
70 - Leland Honeyman Jr.
His car celebrates Jeff Green’s car in Green’s Xfinity championship season in 2000.
Scientist say it couldn't be done…
Pumped to roll into Darlington with this badass DWC scheme. Let's make a splash!
71 - Ryan Ellis
His car is a throwback to one of Ellis’ Legend Car schemes.
🚨It's Throwback Time🚨 @southrnelevator reunites with @ryanellisracing as we honor one of his childhood Legend Car paint schemes at Darlington Raceway's Official Throwback Weekend.
🛗 Southern Elevator offers elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization for businesses across…
88 - Connor Zilisch
His car honors Buddy Baker and the scheme on his car in 1987.
99 - Matt DiBenedetto
His car celebrates Jeff Burton’s Exide scheme.