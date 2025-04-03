Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America to begin May 3 in Michigan

The 29th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will begin May 3 in Michigan and travel 1,400 miles in raising awareness and funds for Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious and chronic medical conditions.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has raised more than $22 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. Victory Junction has served as the primary beneficiary since its establishment in 2004.

For more information about the Ride or to donate, you can go to www.kylepettycharityride.com.

Those along the route can visit one of the seven overnight stops or daily pit stops to meet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

The trip’s schedule is:

Saturday, May 3 – Traverse City, Michigan to Detroit, Michigan

Sunday, May 4 – Detroit, Michigan to Cleveland, Ohio

Monday, May 5 – Cleveland, Ohio to Niagara Falls, New York

Tuesday, May 6 – Off Day in Niagara Falls, New York

Wednesday, May 7 – Niagara Falls, New York to Corning, New York

Thursday, May 8 – Corning, New York to Bedford, Pennsylvania

Friday, May 9 – Bedford, Pennsylvania to Hot Springs, Virginia

Petty has dubbed this year’s ride the “Tour of Wonders” for the various natural wonders that the 225 participants will see in their seven-day trip.

“We had so much fun visiting legendary American landmarks in 2024, that we decided to incorporate a few more on this year’s Ride,” Petty said in a statement. “We spent so many of our early years on the Ride riding past these places, but now it’s time for us to stop and enjoy them.

“We’re excited to deliver a special route full of incredible experiences and scenery, like visiting Niagara Falls and riding beautiful northeastern roads. And the best part of all? Knowing that each mile we travel helps put smiles on the faces of the kids at Victory Junction.”