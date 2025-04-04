How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will draw some high-profile entrants for its 200-lap race at Darlington Raceway.

Cup Series stars Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will compete in the Xfinity Series at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

Bell, who will be driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the most recent Xfinity race at Darlington last August.

Elliott, who is driving the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, also is a former Xfinity winner at Darlington with a victory in 2014 as a rookie. This will be his only Xfinity start this season.

Chastain, who is driving the No. 9 Chevy for JR Motorsports, is making his second of five Xfinity starts in 2025.

Justin Allgaier won the Xfinity race at Darlington a year ago. The last five Xfinity races on the 1.366-mile oval have featured five different winners.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:30 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. ... Practice starts at 10 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 11:05 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Pastor Donald Gilbert, The Free Will Baptist Bible Church, at 3:22 p.m. ... The anthem will be performed by the Darlington High School marching band at 3:23 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) on the 1.366-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Darlington

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 3:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a near-record high of 88 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell held off Cole Custer on an overtime restart to win last August.

A YEAR AGO: Justin Allgaier dominated by leading 119 of 147 laps last May.