2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Full schedule, scores, automatic bids, how to watch

The 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 19 and runs through Sunday, April 6. See below for everything you need to know about the women’s tournament, including the full schedule, scores, tournament sites, and additional information on how you can watch and stream every moment of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU.

2025 Women’s March Madness Schedule, Scores:

Wednesday, March 19 - First Four:

(All times ET)

(11) Iowa State vs. (11) Princeton, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

(16) UC San Diego vs. (16) Southern U., 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Thursday, March 20 - First Four:

(11) Columbia vs. (11) Washington 7 p.m. on ESPN2

(16) High Point vs. (16) William & Mary, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Friday, March 21 - First Round/Round of 64:

(6) Michigan vs. (11) Iowa State/Princeton, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty, 12 p.m. on ESPN

(8) Utah vs. (9) Indiana, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

(3) Notre Dame vs. (14) Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m. on ESPN

(5) Kansas State vs. (12) Fairfield, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNews

(4) Baylor vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

(2) TCU vs. (15) FDU, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

(1) South Carolina vs. (16) Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. on ESPN

(7) Vanderbilt vs. (10) Oregon, 5:30 p.m. on ESPNews

(4) Ohio State vs. (13) Montana State, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

(5) Ole Miss vs. (12) Ball State, 6 p.m. on ESPNU

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Nebraska, 6 p.m. on ESPN

(8) Richmond vs. (9) Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNews

(2) Duke vs. (15) Lehigh, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) South Florida, 8 p.m. on ESPN

(1) UCLA vs. (16) UC San Diego/Southern U., 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, March 22 - First Round/Round of 64:

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State, 12 p.m. on ESPN

(2) UConn vs. (15) Arkansas State, 1 p.m. on ABC

(5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

(2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont, 2 p.m. on ESPN

(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia/Washington, 2 p.m. on ESPNews

(3) Oklahoma vs. (14) FGCU, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

(1) Southern California vs. (16) UNC Greensboro, 3 p.m. on ABC

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State, 4 p.m. on ESPN

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard, 4:30 p.m. on ESPNews

(8) California vs. (9) Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

(8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton, 7:15 p.m. on ESPNews

(6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN2

(1) Texas vs. (16) High Point/William & Mary, 9:45 p.m. on ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, March 23 - Second Round/Round of 32:



TBD

Monday, March 24 - Second Round/Round of 32:



TBD

Friday, March 28 - Sweet 16:



2:30 p.m. on ESPN



5 p.m. on ESPN



7:30 p.m. on ESPN



10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, March 29 - Sweet 16:

1 p.m. on ABC



3:30 p.m. on ABC



5:30 p.m. on ABC



8 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, March 30 - Elite Eight:

1 p.m. on ABC



3 p.m. on ABC

Monday, March 31 - Elite Eight:

7 p.m. on ESPN



9 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, April 4 - Final Four:

7 p.m. on ESPN



9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, April 6 - National Championship Game:

3 p.m. on ABC

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?

31 of the 68 teams competing in the 2025 Women’s March Madness tournament earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.

2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament Sites:

The top 16 seeds will host the first weekend of tournament games, including the First Four match ups. Here are the 2025 Women’s March Madness tournament sites for the remaining rounds:



Sweet 16/Elite Eight - Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

- Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama Sweet 16/Elite Eight - Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington

- Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington Final Four - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

- Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Championship Game - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida



