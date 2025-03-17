2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Full schedule, scores, automatic bids, how to watch

The most exciting time of the year is finally here. The 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 7 for the national championship. See below for everything you need to know about the men’s tournament, including the full schedule, scores, tournament sites, and additional information on how you can watch and stream every moment of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

2025 Men’s March Madness Schedule, Scores:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, March 18 - First Four:

(16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 19 - First Four:

(16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Thursday, March 20 - First Round/Round of 64:

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. on TNT

(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 2:50 p.m. on CBS

(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. on truTV

(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. on TNT

(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. on TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. on truTV

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. on TNT

(2) St. John’s vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. on CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. on TBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. on truTV

Friday, March 21 - First Round/Round of 64:

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. on TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/American, 2:50 p.m. on CBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. on truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. on TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. on TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. on truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. on TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. on TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. on TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. on truTV

Saturday, March 22 - Second Round/Round of 32:



TBD

Sunday, March 23 - Second Round/Round of 32:



TBD

Thursday, March 27 - Sweet 16:



TBD

Friday, March 28 - Sweet 16:



TBD

Saturday, March 29 - Elite Eight:



TBD

Sunday, March 30 - Elite Eight:



TBD

Saturday, April 5 - Final Four:

6:09 p.m. on CBS



8:49 p.m. on CBS

Monday, April 7 - National Championship Game:



8:50 p.m. on CBS

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?

There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament. 31 of those teams earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.

The SEC set an NCAA Tournament record with 14 teams selected. The Big Ten came in second this season with eight.

Conferences with multiple bids

SEC 14 Big Ten 8 Big 12 7 Big East 5 ACC 4 Mountain West 4 West Coast 2

Where is the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?

The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.

2025 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites:

Round Location Venue Dates Host First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 18 - 19 University of Dayton First/Second Lexington, KY Rupp Arena March 20 -22 University of Kentucky First/Second Providence, RI Amica Mutual Pavilion March 20 - 22 Providence College First/Second Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena March 21 - 23 University of Washington First/Second Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena March 20 - 22 Wichita State University First/Second Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena March 21 - 23 Mid-American Conference First/Second Denver, CO Ball Arena March 20 - 22 Mountain West Conference First/Second Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum March 21 - 23 Marquette University First/Second Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center March 21 - 23 NC State University East Regional Newark, NJ Prudential Center March 27 - 29 Seton Hall University West Regional San Francisco, CA Chase Center March 27 - 29 Pac-12 Conference South Regional Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena March 28 - 30 Georgia Institute of Technology Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium March 28 - 30 IU Indianapolis/Horizon League

