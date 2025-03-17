 Skip navigation
2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Full schedule, scores, automatic bids, how to watch

  
Published March 17, 2025 01:33 PM

The most exciting time of the year is finally here. The 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 7 for the national championship. See below for everything you need to know about the men’s tournament, including the full schedule, scores, tournament sites, and additional information on how you can watch and stream every moment of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

RELATED: Auerbach’s instant picks for Men’s 2025 NCAA Tournament

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

RELATED: Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday - Bracket reactions for March Madness

2025 Men’s March Madness Schedule, Scores:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, March 18 - First Four:

(16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 19 - First Four:

(16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Thursday, March 20 - First Round/Round of 64:

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. on TNT

(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 2:50 p.m. on CBS

(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. on truTV

(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. on TNT

(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. on TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. on truTV

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. on TNT

(2) St. John’s vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. on CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. on TBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. on truTV

Friday, March 21 - First Round/Round of 64:

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. on TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/American, 2:50 p.m. on CBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. on truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. on TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. on TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. on truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. on TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. on TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. on TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. on truTV

Saturday, March 22 - Second Round/Round of 32:

  • TBD

Sunday, March 23 - Second Round/Round of 32:

  • TBD

Thursday, March 27 - Sweet 16:

  • TBD

Friday, March 28 - Sweet 16:

  • TBD

Saturday, March 29 - Elite Eight:

  • TBD

Sunday, March 30 - Elite Eight:

  • TBD

Saturday, April 5 - Final Four:

  • 6:09 p.m. on CBS
  • 8:49 p.m. on CBS

Monday, April 7 - National Championship Game:

  • 8:50 p.m. on CBS

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?

There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament. 31 of those teams earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.

The SEC set an NCAA Tournament record with 14 teams selected. The Big Ten came in second this season with eight.

Conferences with multiple bids

SEC14
Big Ten8
Big 127
Big East5
ACC4
Mountain West4
West Coast2

Where is the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?

The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.

RELATED: 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Tournament schedule, scores, and more

2025 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites:

RoundLocationVenueDatesHost
First FourDayton, OhioUD ArenaMarch 18 - 19University of Dayton
First/SecondLexington, KYRupp ArenaMarch 20 -22University of Kentucky
First/SecondProvidence, RIAmica Mutual PavilionMarch 20 - 22Providence College
First/SecondSeattle, WAClimate Pledge ArenaMarch 21 - 23University of Washington
First/SecondWichita, KSIntrust Bank ArenaMarch 20 - 22Wichita State University
First/SecondCleveland, OHRocket ArenaMarch 21 - 23Mid-American Conference
First/SecondDenver, COBall ArenaMarch 20 - 22Mountain West Conference
First/SecondMilwaukee, WIFiserv ForumMarch 21 - 23Marquette University
First/SecondRaleigh, NCLenovo CenterMarch 21 - 23NC State University
East RegionalNewark, NJPrudential CenterMarch 27 - 29Seton Hall University
West RegionalSan Francisco, CAChase CenterMarch 27 - 29Pac-12 Conference
South RegionalAtlanta, GAState Farm ArenaMarch 28 - 30Georgia Institute of Technology
Midwest RegionalIndianapolis, INLucas Oil StadiumMarch 28 - 30IU Indianapolis/Horizon League

RELATED: March Madness’ biggest upsets and deepest runs in the NCAA tournament by Cinderella teams