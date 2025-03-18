 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Mookie Betts returns to U.S. to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan
Georgia Tech v Duke
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Valspar Championship - Previews
Valspar Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles
nbc_pft_jameiswinstongiants_250318.jpg
How Winston would fit with the Giants
nbc_pft_camward_250318.jpg
Why Ward landed Tier 1 of Simms’ QB draft rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Mookie Betts returns to U.S. to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan
Georgia Tech v Duke
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Valspar Championship - Previews
Valspar Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles
nbc_pft_jameiswinstongiants_250318.jpg
How Winston would fit with the Giants
nbc_pft_camward_250318.jpg
Why Ward landed Tier 1 of Simms’ QB draft rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

March Madness First Four 2025: Schedule, games, date, time, location for play in games

  
Published March 18, 2025 09:28 AM

The 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament begins tonight, Tuesday, March 18, with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 7 for the national championship. See below to find out the First Four schedule as well as additional information on how you can watch and live stream tonight’s games.

Georgia Tech v Duke
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
March Madness 2025 is finally here! Find out how to watch every single game of the tournament and more.

March Madness First Four 2025 Schedule:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, March 18 - First Four:

(16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 19 - First Four:

(16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

RELATED: Auerbach’s instant picks for Men’s 2025 NCAA Tournament

Who does North Carolina play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

The North Carolina Tar Heels face the San Diego State Aztecs tonight at 9:10 PM ET on truTV.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round-Virginia vs UMBC
March Madness’ biggest upsets and deepest runs in the NCAA tournament by Cinderella teams
What it means to be one of bracket-busting underdogs that annually emerge on the hardcourt.

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

What is the First Four in the NCAA Tournament?

The “First Four” refers to the first four single-elimination games that narrow the field of 68 teams down to 64 for the first round of the NCAA tournament. With the exception of 2021, when games were held in Indiana due to the pandemic, the First Four games have always been played at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

What seeds are in the First Four?

The First Four consists of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at large teams.

Printable men’s March Madness bracket 2025

Click here to print and fill out your 2025 men’s March Madness bracket.

Ole Miss is South Region’s ‘Sleeper to Watch':
Ole Miss is South Region's 'sleeper' to watch
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their favorite squads to back in the NCAA men's basketball tournament South Region, including looks at Ole Miss as a longshot and Michigan State to reach the Elite Eight.

Where is the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?

The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.

RELATED: 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Tournament schedule, scores, and more

2025 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites:

RoundLocationVenueDatesHost
First FourDayton, OhioUD ArenaMarch 18 - 19University of Dayton
First/SecondLexington, KYRupp ArenaMarch 20 -22University of Kentucky
First/SecondProvidence, RIAmica Mutual PavilionMarch 20 - 22Providence College
First/SecondSeattle, WAClimate Pledge ArenaMarch 21 - 23University of Washington
First/SecondWichita, KSIntrust Bank ArenaMarch 20 - 22Wichita State University
First/SecondCleveland, OHRocket ArenaMarch 21 - 23Mid-American Conference
First/SecondDenver, COBall ArenaMarch 20 - 22Mountain West Conference
First/SecondMilwaukee, WIFiserv ForumMarch 21 - 23Marquette University
First/SecondRaleigh, NCLenovo CenterMarch 21 - 23NC State University
East RegionalNewark, NJPrudential CenterMarch 27 - 29Seton Hall University
West RegionalSan Francisco, CAChase CenterMarch 27 - 29Pac-12 Conference
South RegionalAtlanta, GAState Farm ArenaMarch 28 - 30Georgia Institute of Technology
Midwest RegionalIndianapolis, INLucas Oil StadiumMarch 28 - 30IU Indianapolis/Horizon League