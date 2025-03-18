March Madness First Four 2025: Schedule, games, date, time, location for play in games

The 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament begins tonight, Tuesday, March 18, with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 7 for the national championship. See below to find out the First Four schedule as well as additional information on how you can watch and live stream tonight’s games.

March Madness First Four 2025 Schedule:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, March 18 - First Four:

(16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 19 - First Four:

(16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

RELATED: Auerbach’s instant picks for Men’s 2025 NCAA Tournament

Who does North Carolina play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

The North Carolina Tar Heels face the San Diego State Aztecs tonight at 9:10 PM ET on truTV.

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

What is the First Four in the NCAA Tournament?

The “First Four” refers to the first four single-elimination games that narrow the field of 68 teams down to 64 for the first round of the NCAA tournament. With the exception of 2021, when games were held in Indiana due to the pandemic, the First Four games have always been played at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

What seeds are in the First Four?

The First Four consists of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at large teams.

Printable men’s March Madness bracket 2025

Click here to print and fill out your 2025 men’s March Madness bracket.

Ole Miss is South Region’s ‘Sleeper to Watch':

Ole Miss is South Region's 'sleeper' to watch Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their favorite squads to back in the NCAA men's basketball tournament South Region, including looks at Ole Miss as a longshot and Michigan State to reach the Elite Eight.

Where is the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?

The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.

RELATED: 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Tournament schedule, scores, and more

2025 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites: