2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show LIVE: Bracket reveal, immediate reactions for March Madness

With Memphis’ victory over UAB in the American Conference tournament final, all automatic qualifiers have been decided. It is time to fill out the rest of the men’s NCAA Tournament field and determine who goes on what seed line.

This is Selection Sunday, and there is plenty of intrigue entering the show. Michigan and Florida’s conference tournament wins in the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, will have interesting impacts on the top-four seeds. There are big-name schools and programs such as Indiana, North Carolina and Texas on the bubble. And what will the committee do with St. John’s, coming off its most dominant season in decades out of the Big East?

The wait is over. March Madness starts now. Follow along here for updates from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, which starts at 6 p.m. on CBS.

