2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show LIVE: Bracket reveal, immediate reactions for March Madness
Follow along for live updates from Selection Sunday on the men’s side of the action.
With Memphis’ victory over UAB in the American Conference tournament final, all automatic qualifiers have been decided. It is time to fill out the rest of the men’s NCAA Tournament field and determine who goes on what seed line.
This is Selection Sunday, and there is plenty of intrigue entering the show. Michigan and Florida’s conference tournament wins in the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, will have interesting impacts on the top-four seeds. There are big-name schools and programs such as Indiana, North Carolina and Texas on the bubble. And what will the committee do with St. John’s, coming off its most dominant season in decades out of the Big East?
The wait is over. March Madness starts now. Follow along here for updates from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, which starts at 6 p.m. on CBS.
Despite losing in the semifinals of the SEC tournament, Auburn is your No. 1 overall seed out of the South region. The Tigers will face the winner of Alabama State and Saint Francis on the 16-seed line.
Louisville and Creighton make for a wonderful 8-9 game. Newly-minted Big Ten tournament champion Michigan is the 5-seed, going up against 12-seed UC San Diego. No. 4 seed Texas A&M and No. 13 seed Yale conclude the top half of the South region.
Here are all the automatic qualifiers for the men’s NCAA Tournament.
Michigan and Memphis secure the final two automatic qualifiers out of the Big Ten and American, respectively. Will the Wolverines secure a 3-seed or better on the strength of their run in Indianapolis? Where do the Tigers end up?