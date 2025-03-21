When does Paige Bueckers play next? How to watch UConn women’s basketball in 2025 March Madness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Texas A&M vs. Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness
UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_metcalf_250321.jpg
How Metcalf expectations raise stakes for PIT’s QB
nbc_pft_purdyvsjones_250321.jpg
Holley: Jones will ‘drive Shanahan crazy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Texas A&M vs. Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness
UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_metcalf_250321.jpg
How Metcalf expectations raise stakes for PIT’s QB
nbc_pft_purdyvsjones_250321.jpg
Holley: Jones will ‘drive Shanahan crazy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

When does Paige Bueckers play next? How to watch UConn women’s basketball in 2025 March Madness

  
Published March 21, 2025 09:16 AM

The 2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament starts this Wednesday, March 19, and runs through Sunday, April 6. After securing an automatic bid to the tournament by winning this year’s Big East title — their fifth straight — Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies look to continue making an impact. The Huskies, led by Geno Auriemma — the winningest head coach in NCAA Tournament history — boast a 136-23 record in NCAA Tournament games.

See below for information on when UConn is competing, as well as additional details on how to watch the 2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament.

RELATED: March Madness 2025 - Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Paige Bueckers, UConn Women’s Basketball 2025 March Madness Schedule:

Paige Bueckers and the Huskies enter this year’s Women’s March Madness tournament as a No. 2 seed. The team’s first game is this Saturday, March 22 in the Round of 64 against No. 15 Arkansas State.

How to watch No. 2 UConn vs No. 15 Arkansas State:

  • When: Saturday, March 22
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: ABC

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Click here to find the full Women’s March Madness schedule.

RELATED: 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday - Bracket reveal for March Madness

Where can I get a printable 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket?

Click here to print and fill out your 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Penn St. at Southern California
March Madness Bracket Predictions: Nicole Auerbach’s picks for Women’s 2025 NCAA Tournament
Nicole Auerbach reveals her bracket and stories she’ll be watching in 2025 women’s March Madness.

Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops:
Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops
Caitlin Clark is out of college basketball, but the women’s game is only getting better with the many title contenders in the field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

RELATED: 2025 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Schedule, Scores, and more

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harperbailey_250312.jpg
March Madness NCAA tournament overtime rules: How it works with college basketball tied after regulation
Explaining what happens when the games get extended beyond the second half.

RELATED: March Madness’ biggest upsets and deepest runs in the NCAA tournament by Cinderella teams