When does Paige Bueckers play next? How to watch UConn women’s basketball in 2025 March Madness

The 2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament starts this Wednesday, March 19, and runs through Sunday, April 6. After securing an automatic bid to the tournament by winning this year’s Big East title — their fifth straight — Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies look to continue making an impact. The Huskies, led by Geno Auriemma — the winningest head coach in NCAA Tournament history — boast a 136-23 record in NCAA Tournament games.

See below for information on when UConn is competing, as well as additional details on how to watch the 2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament.



Paige Bueckers, UConn Women’s Basketball 2025 March Madness Schedule:

Paige Bueckers and the Huskies enter this year’s Women’s March Madness tournament as a No. 2 seed. The team’s first game is this Saturday, March 22 in the Round of 64 against No. 15 Arkansas State.

How to watch No. 2 UConn vs No. 15 Arkansas State:

When: Saturday, March 22

Saturday, March 22 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: ABC

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Click here to find the full Women’s March Madness schedule.

Where can I get a printable 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket?

Click here to print and fill out your 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket.

Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops:

Caitlin Clark is out of college basketball, but the women's game is only getting better with the many title contenders in the field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

