2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday LIVE: Bracket reveal, updates, tracker, immediate reactions for March Madness

Follow along for live updates as the women’s March Madness bracket is set.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Watkins looks ahead to NCAA Tournament
March 13, 2025 05:41 PM
Natalie Esquire talks with USC star JuJu Watkins about her goals heading into the NCAA tournament, the records she's broken so far and balancing brand deals, including putting her acting skills to the test for Ritz.

We are about to know each team’s path forward as 68 squads pursue an NCAA title.

This year’s women’s selection show for March Madness brings intrigue for a few reasons. The first is the depth of title contenders. With so many teams capable of going all the way, each team’s path carries added significance. Will USC and UCLA both get a 1-seed as expected? How will the committee evaluate Notre Dame’s play of late?

In addition, the bubble is incredibly competitive. Good teams such as Washington and Iowa State are not guaranteed entry, and the Ivy League duo of Columbia and Princeton presents a fun wrinkle.

All will be revealed soon. Follow along here for updates from the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, which starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Updates
Here are your automatic qualifiers
By
Aidan Berg
  

These 31 teams have gained entry to the festivities already. We still have to fill out the rest of the field and determine everyone’s seed, though.