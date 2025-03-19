When does Juju Watkins play next? How to watch USC Trojans women’s basketball in 2025 March Madness

The 2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament begins this Wednesday, March 19 and runs through Sunday, April 6. All eyes have been on JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans throughout the season. In their inaugural year in the conference, the team clinched this year’s Big Ten regular-season title and is expected to make waves in the tournament.

This year marks USC’s third consecutive March Madness appearance, their first since 1991-1995. It also marks their first back-to-back NCAA appearance as a No. 1 seed, since 1982-1984. See below to find out when USC is competing, as well as additional details on how to watch the 2025 Women’s March Madness Tournament.

Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball 2025 March Madness Schedule:

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans have been selected as a No. 1 seed in this year’s Women’s March Madness tournament. The team’s first game is this Saturday, March 22 in the Round of 64 against No. 16 UNC Greensboro.

How to watch No. 1 USC vs No. 16 UNC Greensboro:

When: Saturday, March 22

Saturday, March 22 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA

Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA TV: ABC

How can I watch the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Click here to find the full Women’s March Madness schedule.

Where can I get a printable 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket?

Click here to print and fill out your 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket.

How Watkins announced arrival at the college stage:

