What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Second Round schedule

Round 1 of the women’s college basketball tournament is in the books and we are rolling right along to Round 2.

Chalk defined the opening slate of games on Friday as most top-seeded teams advanced. Only one double-digit seed punched a ticket to the second round with No. 10 Oregon topping No. 7 Vanderbilt, 77-73, in overtime. Beyond that upset, many teams won in dominating fashion. For example, Notre Dame topped Stephen F. Austin, 106-54.

Now, the Round of 32 is upon us with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Here are all of the games to keep an eye on today as the women’s tournament heats up.

What women’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Sunday, March 23 (Second Round/Round of 32)

(2) Duke vs. (10) Oregon, noon | ESPN

(3) Notre Dame vs. (6) Michigan, 1 p.m. | ABC

(4) Kentucky vs. (5) Kansas State, 2 p.m. | ESPN

(1) South Carolina vs (9) Indiana, 3 p.m. | ABC

(4) Baylor vs. (5) Ole Miss, 4 p.m. | ESPN

(2) TCU vs. (7) Louisville, 6 p.m. | ESPN

(4) Ohio State vs. (5) Tennessee, 8 p.m. | ESPN

(1) UCLA vs. (8) Richmond, 10 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, March 24 (Second Round/Round of 32)

(2) NC State vs. (7) Michigan State, noon |ESPN

(1) Texas vs. (8) Illinois, 2 p.m. | ESPN

(3) Oklahoma vs. (6) Iowa, 4 p.m. | ESPN

(4) Maryland vs. (5) Alabama, 5 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (6) Florida State, 6 p.m. | ESPN

(3) North Carolina vs. (6) West Virginia, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

(2) UConn vs. (10) South Dakota State, 8 p.m. | ESPN

(1) Southern California vs. (9) Mississippi State, 10 p.m. | ESPN

Remaining women’s March Madness 2025 schedule

Sweet 16: March 28-29

March 28-29 Elite Eight: March 30-31

March 30-31 Final Four: Friday, April 4

Friday, April 4 NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6

NCAA Tournament First Round — Scores and Results

(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74

(4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78

(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68

(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54

(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41

(4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60

(2) TCU 73, (15) FDU 51

(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48

(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73 (OT)

(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51

(5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65

(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58

(8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49

(5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66

(2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25

(1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern U. 46

(6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57

(2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34

(5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67

(2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55

(6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59

(3) Oklahoma 81, (14) FGCU 58

(1) Southern California 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25

(10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68

(4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69

(3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49

(7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50

(9) Mississippi State 59, (8) California 46

(8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57

(6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59

(1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61

(3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48