2025 Women’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

  
Published March 19, 2025 04:28 PM

After an exciting March Madness last year that featured Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes against Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, we are in for another thrilling women’s tournament.

Eyes will be on stars JuJu Watkins, Lauren Betts and Paige Bueckers. Who will lead their team to victory? Or will a surprise sleeper team cause some madness? Our NBC Sports experts have you covered with their picks.

Women’s March Madness brackets

Carolyn Manno

carolyn_womensbracket.png

Nicole Auerbach

nicoleauerbach_womensbracket2.png

Natalie Edie

natalie_womensbracket.png

Zena Keita

zena_womensbracket.png

Vaughn Dalzell

vaughndalzell_womensbracket.png

Brad Thomas

BradThomas_womens brackets.jpg

Check out NBC Sports’ experts picks for the men’s tournament here.