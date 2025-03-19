2025 Women’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions
Published March 19, 2025 04:28 PM
After an exciting March Madness last year that featured Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes against Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, we are in for another thrilling women’s tournament.
Eyes will be on stars JuJu Watkins, Lauren Betts and Paige Bueckers. Who will lead their team to victory? Or will a surprise sleeper team cause some madness? Our NBC Sports experts have you covered with their picks.
Women’s March Madness brackets
Carolyn Manno
Nicole Auerbach
Natalie Edie
Zena Keita
Vaughn Dalzell
Brad Thomas
