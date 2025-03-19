 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Ironman Jalek Swoll.JPG
Jalek Swoll extends Factory Triumph contract through 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Texas v Tennessee
March Madness First Four 2025: Schedule, scores, date, time, location for play in games
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_roto_ncaatournament_250319.jpg
Dynasty watch: Players to monitor in NCAA Tourney
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250319.jpg
Could Vikings sign Flacco to mentor QB McCarthy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Ironman Jalek Swoll.JPG
Jalek Swoll extends Factory Triumph contract through 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Texas v Tennessee
March Madness First Four 2025: Schedule, scores, date, time, location for play in games
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_roto_ncaatournament_250319.jpg
Dynasty watch: Players to monitor in NCAA Tourney
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250319.jpg
Could Vikings sign Flacco to mentor QB McCarthy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

2025 Men’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

  
Published March 19, 2025 03:11 PM

The best time of year is upon us as it is officially bracket season. As you continue to predict and build out your brackets for the men’s and women’s tournaments, look no further than NBC Sports’ experts to help you with your picks.

Rooting for an upset? Have a hunch about a sleeper team? See if our experts’ picks can inspire you to play it safe or root for chaos in pursuit of the one and only perfect bracket.

Men’s March Madness brackets

Matthew Berry

matthewberry_bracket.jpeg

Nicole Auerbach

nicoleauerbach_womensbracket.png

Drew Dinsick

drewdinsick_mensbracket.png

Vaughn Dalzell

vaughnalzell_mensbracket.png

Brad Thomas

bradthomas_mensbracket.png

Matthew McCall

matthewmccall_mensbracket.png

Josh Pastner

joshpastner_mensbracket.png