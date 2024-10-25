Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Published October 25, 2024 05:00 AM
NASCAR Xfinity and Truck teams will be on the track Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while Cup inspection will take place in the garage.
Xfinity and Truck teams will each practice and qualify Friday. Both series race Saturday.
Three spots remain in the Championship 4 for each series. AJ Allmendinger claimed a spot in the Xfinity title race with his win last weekend at Las Vegas.
Grant Enfinger secured a place in the Truck title race with his victory at Talladega in early October.
Cup teams are not on track until Saturday.
Homestead-Miami Speedway weather
Friday: Partly cloudy skies with high in the low 80s and a 15% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule
Friday, October 25
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Truck Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series
- 2 - 7 p.m.— Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:35 - 2:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
- 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (No TV)
- 4:35 - 5:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
- 5:10 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)