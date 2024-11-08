Friday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Truck, Xfinity at Phoenix, November 2024

NASCAR will crown its first champion of the weekend Friday at Phoenix Raceway with the Truck season finale.

Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski and Corey Heim will face off for the championship at 8 p.m. ET. Truck qualifying is at 4:05 p.m.

A 50-minute Xfinity Series practice will be held at 5:05 p.m., followed by a 50-minute Cup practice at 6:05 p.m. Both will be on USA Network.

Here’s the Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway:

Phoenix Raceway weekend weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

Friday, Nov. 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



10 a.m. — Truck Series

11 a.m. — ARCA West

1-8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1-9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

