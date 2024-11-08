Friday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Truck, Xfinity at Phoenix, November 2024
Published November 8, 2024 05:00 AM
NASCAR will crown its first champion of the weekend Friday at Phoenix Raceway with the Truck season finale.
Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski and Corey Heim will face off for the championship at 8 p.m. ET. Truck qualifying is at 4:05 p.m.
A 50-minute Xfinity Series practice will be held at 5:05 p.m., followed by a 50-minute Cup practice at 6:05 p.m. Both will be on USA Network.
Here’s the Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway:
Phoenix Raceway weekend weather
Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Phoenix Raceway schedule
Friday, Nov. 8
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. — Truck Series
- 11 a.m. — ARCA West
- 1-8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 1-9:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (100 laps/100 miles; Flo Racing)
- 4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
- 5:05-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
- 6:05-6:55 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)
- 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps/150 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)