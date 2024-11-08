 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round One
Three-way tie for lead at wind-swept World Wide Technology Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Stewart Cink leads by three at season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goffintv_241107.jpg
Goff making a career of overcoming adversity
nbc_golf_lottechampshlrd2_241107.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 2
rfseaglesweek10.jpg
Will Barkley carry the Eagles to the playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round One
Three-way tie for lead at wind-swept World Wide Technology Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Stewart Cink leads by three at season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goffintv_241107.jpg
Goff making a career of overcoming adversity
nbc_golf_lottechampshlrd2_241107.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 2
rfseaglesweek10.jpg
Will Barkley carry the Eagles to the playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Friday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Truck, Xfinity at Phoenix, November 2024

  
Published November 8, 2024 05:00 AM

NASCAR will crown its first champion of the weekend Friday at Phoenix Raceway with the Truck season finale.

Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski and Corey Heim will face off for the championship at 8 p.m. ET. Truck qualifying is at 4:05 p.m.

A 50-minute Xfinity Series practice will be held at 5:05 p.m., followed by a 50-minute Cup practice at 6:05 p.m. Both will be on USA Network.

Here’s the Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway:

Phoenix Raceway weekend weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

Friday, Nov. 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 11 a.m. — ARCA West
  • 1-8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1-9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (100 laps/100 miles; Flo Racing)
  • 4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 5:05-5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 6:05-6:55 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps/150 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)